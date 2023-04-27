scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: 'Suyash is an amazing talent, he's a guy of the future', Varun Chakravarthy praises young KKR leg-spinner

By Agency News Desk

Bangalore, April 27 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy lavished praise on young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma and termed the 19-year-old as a “guy for the future” of Indian cricket.

Impressive performances with the bat and a clinical bowling effort saw the KKR complete a league double over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier with a 21-run on Wednesday.

Suyash has been in scintillating form as he showcased an amazing performance during KKR’s first clash against RCB at Eden Garden on April 6, where coming in as the Impact Player, he claimed 3/30.

He followed his fine form when KKR and RCB clashed at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday as he claimed the big wickets of Faf du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed and finished with figures of 2/30 in his four overs quota.

“Suyash Sharma has come into the team and I could say that he’s a guy for the future of the country. He is an amazing talent. I wish he can understand the level of cricket we are playing and fast-track his way to the county’s side,” Chakravarthy post-match press conference.

Chakravarthy had a match-winning performance. and was adjudged Player of the Match for his figures of 3/27. After Suyash’s early pullback, Chakaravarthy ran through the RCB’s middle order as he claimed the crucial wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik, finishing with match-winning figures of 3/27 as KKR clinched a 21-run victory.

Speaking on his performance, he said: “I worked on my accuracy rather than working on different variations. Another aspect that I was working on was revolutions on the ball. I was working with AC Prathiban. He’s a spin coach back in Chennai, so it definitely worked.”More than that, tactics, whatever Abhishek Nayar (KKR assistant coach) tells, it always works for me. They both have played a very good role in my comeback.”

Asked whether he got any inputs from senior spinner Sunil Narine, Chakravathy said: “The most senior is Sunil Narine. He’s a legend. The way he guides us, talks to us is amazing.”

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Salman Khan gets mobbed after a fan tries to shake hands with him
Next article
GitHub announces Kyle Daigle as Chief Operating Officer
This May Also Interest You
News

Abdu Rozik gifts rare eternal rose to ‘Basti ka Hasti’ MC Stan

Technology

Girl born with joint urethra, vagina & rectum treated successfully

Sports

National Poker Series India draws to a close with record participation

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in anarkali dress at 'PS: 2' event

Sports

Anupama Upadhyaya sets eyes on 2028 Olympics but Paris is not out of her plans

Sports

ATP Rankings: Djokovic maintains top spot; Alcaraz closes in on no.1 position

Technology

Vitamin D levels may affect body's response to cancer treatment: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer returns as Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings

Sports

Chandigarh Gully Cricket tournament concludes with message to shun drugs

Sports

Wrestling mess: 'From podium to footpath', Vinesh Phogat shares 'disheartening' pic

News

Aayush Sharma hits back at trolls who ridicule wife Arpita Khan over her looks

News

Dancing On The Grave: A powerful new true-crime docu-series

Sports

IPL 2023: Axar overshadows Washington Sundar in clash of all-rounders as Delhi DC beat SRH

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers, Warner guide Delhi Capitals to 4-wicket win over KKR

Technology

Chennai-based edtech startup Skill-Lync lays off employees

News

Malayalam film industry seeks probe into drug use, calls out two actors

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara honoured at Sydney Cricket Ground

Technology

Samsung likely headed for first quarterly loss in 15 years: Analysts

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US