scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: The way we ended the Power-play set the foundation, says Maxwell on RCB's win over RR

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) After Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) seven-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), Glenn Maxwell believed that the way he and Faf Du Plessis played in the Power-play has set the foundation for the win despite a batting collapse in the end.

After losing two early wickets, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell got into the rebuilding act and took the Power-play score to 62/2.

Du Plessis’ authoritative 62 off 39 and Maxwell’s blockbuster 77 off 44 helped RCB post 189/9. Harshal Patel then roared back to form with a crucial spell of 3-32 as he held his nerve in the last over and defended 20 to win the match for RCB.

“It’s a position I don’t mind batting, I have done it for Australia when we lose early wickets. They have given me the freedom to go out there and express myself. Came into the season with good form, and have that trust from the changeroom, that makes the difference. The new ball skidded on nicely, so we had to be busy and proactive. I think the way we ended the Power-play set the foundation, although there was a bit of chaos in the end,” said Maxwell, who was adjudged Player of the Match, after the match.

Maxwell was doing merry with his calculated hits before Ashwin trapped him with a carrom ball. He attempted a reverse hit but found Holder at the backward point, who took an easy catch.

Speaking about the way he got out, Maxwell said: “I felt it was my job to bat deeper, it was a match-up that suited me and there was some poor execution on my part. I thought if I could just take a single, maybe I could have been useful towards the death overs. Allow the new batters to settle while I could attack. However, in the end just really happy with the win.”

With a 7-run win over Royals, RCB made it two wins in a row and will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 26 at home.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell, and Harshal star in RCB's 7-run win over RR (Ld)
Next article
IPL 2023: Rahane, Conway, Dube slam fifties, propel Chennai to 235/4 against Kolkata
This May Also Interest You
Box Office

Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ rakes in an underwhelming Rs 15.81 cr on Day 1

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai to host Qualifier 1, Eliminator; Ahmedabad to stage Qualifier 2, final

Technology

PFC okays largest-ever Rs 633 cr EV financing facility to BluSmart Mobility

Sports

Kerala Blasters FC part ways with assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed

News

Harshvardhan Kapoor shares shooting lessons for Abhinav Bindra’s biopic!

Sports

IPL 2023: 'This is only the beginning of great things to come', appreciations flooding in for Arjun Tendulkar

News

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan…’ has starry premiere, but trade expects lukewarm reception

News

'Sairat' helmer Nagraj Manjule to make film on Olympian Khasaba Dadasaheb Jadhav

Health & Lifestyle

WHO urges vigilance in Europe over mpox

Health & Lifestyle

Mass gatherings are Covid superspreaders: KGMU Experts

News

Priyanka Chopra looks red hot in off shoulder gown at Citadel London Premiere with Nick Jonas

News

On World Earth Day, TV actors share their best ideas on saving nature

Health & Lifestyle

About 5% of new diabetes cases linked to Covid: Study

Technology

Man appears with 'Tim Apple' on his T-shirt as Cook unveils Apple Saket store

Technology

Musk's wealth nosedives $12.6 bn after chaos at SpaceX, Tesla, Twitter

News

Raajveer Sharma: ‘Filmgiants Tycoon Global Governance and Business Awards’ will be a grand affair

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway, Dube fifties; Desphande's three-fer help CSK prevail over RCB in run-feast (Ld)

News

'Chashni': Roshini makes plans to stop her elder sister entering her house

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US