scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Toss for Royal Challengers Bangalore-Gujarat Titans match delayed due to rain

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, May 21 (IANS) The toss for the final league match of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans has been delayed due to rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Rain had been forecasted in Bengaluru for Sunday evening, ahead of the all-important clash for the Faf du Plessis-led side to make it to the playoffs. The spell of showers began in the afternoon, though it is down to the drizzle at the moment. Visuals showed of the main square being firmly covered, with super soppers on standby.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium possesses a high-quality sub-air drainage system, which enables the matches to begin in quick time after rain stops pouring. The match is extremely crucial for Bangalore, who are currently tied on 14 points with Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians, who are currently playing against bottom-ranked Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium.

If Mumbai win, Bangalore will have to beat table-toppers Gujarat to get into the playoffs. If rain forces the abandonment of the match, then both teams will get one point and Bangalore will reach the playoffs. For Mumbai, a win over Hyderabad and Bangalore’s loss to Gujarat will ensure their progress into the playoffs on 16 points.

–IANS

nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jude Law was obsessed with 'Star Wars' as a child
Next article
Tamil superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay to act in Venkat Prabhu's next movie
This May Also Interest You
News

Stockbroking firm gifts an EV to Mohanlal on his 63rd birthday

News

Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump stupid, says it's insane people think he could do a good job

News

Tamil superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay to act in Venkat Prabhu's next movie

News

Jude Law was obsessed with 'Star Wars' as a child

News

Miley Cyrus thinks her success is 'seasonal'

Sports

Andy Murray withdraws from Roland Garros to prioritise Wimbledon

Sports

Hockey: Indian women put up a solid show, hold Australia 1-1 in third test match (Ld)

News

Kannada actress Milana's Monoco, Paris trip photos go viral

News

Halle Bailey: 'Seeing black Little Mermaid as a child would have changed my whole life'

Sports

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes leaves Chennai Super Kings to prepare for England's upcoming home summer

Technology

WhatsApp's new feature to let users create stickers within app

Sports

IPL 2023: Madhwal strikes after Vivrant, Mayank fifties as SRH reach 200/5 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

PCB adds Grant Bradburn, Mickey Arthur among three new members in men's selection committee

News

Natalie Portman says women at Cannes are expected to behave differently than men

Sports

Jayaprakash re-elected unanimously as President of Swimming Federation of India

Sports

Heavy rains lash B'luru; RCB vs Gujarat Titan match may be affected

Sports

Pacer Ollie Robinson down with 'sore ankle' as England face latest injury scare ahead of Ireland Test

News

Digital creator Shivani Bafna makes scintillating debut at Cannes

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US