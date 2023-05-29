scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: What happens if rain washes out the reserve day for CSK vs GT final?

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, May 29 (IANS) The grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been heavily affected by rain, disrupting the plans of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, who eagerly await their turn to take the field.

Heavy rainfall has delayed the toss on Sunday. The rain had stopped around 8:55 pm and players began to warm up in anticipation of the start of the match, considering the cut-off time was 9:35 pm.

Before that could materialise, the rain came back with even greater intensity. The covers were put on again. The match officials felt that the game would not be able to take place. 00:06 IST (Monday, May 29) was the cut off time and the contest was called off at 22:54 IST and moved into a reserve day.

As the reserve day approaches, the pressing question remains: What if it continues to rain on Monday and what will happen if the final gets washed out?

Cut-offs for a rain delay on Reserve Day-

In case of a rain delay, the rules for the cut-off time on Reserve Day remain the same as it was for Sunday.

The match will start losing overs from 9:35 pm. From that time onwards, the match will keep getting shorter with the cut-off time for a five-over match being 12:06 am (Tuesday).

If there is additional rain, there will be an opportunity to resolve the outcome with a Super Over. To ensure readiness for this scenario, the outfield and pitch must be prepared no later than 1:20 AM IST.

What happens if no play is possible on Reserve Day as well?

In case the entire match is washed off, the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final.

That means, if the reserved day got washed out then the defending champions Gujarat Titans will retain the IPL title by virtue of topping the league table.

Weather prediction for Monday-

There is a prediction of a thunderstorm around 5 PM IST, expected to last about an hour. But there is no rain forecasted during the match hours, the prospects of a full 20-over match are entirely possible.

This indicates that both fans and players can look forward to an uninterrupted and exciting showdown.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Before 'Iron Man', Robert Downey Jr. was in talks for another Marvel film
Next article
IPL 2023: If he is not the captain, he won't even play as Impact Player, says Sehwag on Dhoni's future with CSK
This May Also Interest You
News

Tarantino 'splashed $10,000 to lick stripper's feet until they wrinkled like prunes'

Sports

Wrestling mess: After Jantar Mantar eviction, protest likely to shift to Delhi-Haryana border!

News

Mark Hamill reveals father's favourite role and it wasn't 'Star Wars'

Technology

Rolls-Royce set to slash 3K jobs to streamline business: Report

Technology

Report says Twitter okayed 83% of govt requests to restrict content, Musk reacts (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Exercise may lower Parkinson's disease risk in women by 25%

Sports

IPL 2023: If he is not the captain, he won't even play as Impact Player, says Sehwag on Dhoni's future with CSK

News

Before 'Iron Man', Robert Downey Jr. was in talks for another Marvel film

News

Music composer M M Keeravani returns to Malayalam film industry after 27 years

News

Lana Del Rey stops show in Brazil to find her missing vape

News

'The Little Mermaid' make-up artiste responds to 'offensive' Ursula criticisms

Sports

'Dictatorship': Sakshi Malik disappointed on FIR registered against her, fellow wrestlers

News

Fardeen Khan’s comeback project ‘Visfot’ a remake of Venezuelan crime thriller

News

Keanu Reeves performs with Dogstar Band in first public show in more than 20 years

News

Boman Irani dedicating next 6 months to directorial debut

News

Sana Sayyad of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ shares her skincare routine

Technology

Twitter approved 83% of govt requests over content globally under Elon Musk: Report

Sports

Newcastle's Joelinton earns first Brazil call-up for friendlies

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US