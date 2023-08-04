scorecardresearch
IPL 2024: Andy Flower appointed as head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore men’s team

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (IANS) Andy Flower has been appointed as the head coach of the men’s team of Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of next year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Flower will take over from Sanjay Bangar, who was the franchise’s head coach till the 2023 IPL, where the team was unable to enter playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

The franchise also confirmed that apart from Bangar, they are not renewing the contract of Mike Hesson, who was Director of Cricket Operations, as part of the internal review that the team had taken post the end of the previous season.

“I recognise the work put in by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who are two coaches I respect, and I look forward to the challenge of taking RCB to new heights. I’m particularly excited to be reunited with Faf. We have worked very well together in the past and I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better,” said Flower on being appointed as RCB’s head coach.

“We have an exciting roster of players to work with, and I recognise and will relish both the amazing opportunity with RCB but also the responsibility that comes with the role. It is a great challenge, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Flower.

Flower had recently worked as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants, taking the side to playoffs in IPL 2022 and 2023, before being replaced by ex-Australia head coach Justin Langer in the role.

Flower has made a glowing name for himself in the coaching circuit. He guided England to Ashes wins in 2009 and 2013 at home, and more importantly, in Australia in 2010-11. He was also the head coach of England winning the 2010 Men’s T20 World Cup title in the West Indies.

After stepping down as England’s head coach in 2014, Flower moved towards working in England’s pathway systems for the next five years. He then worked as an assistant coach for Punjab Kings in the IPL for two seasons before joining the newly-created Lucknow franchise.

He also served as head coach of Gulf Giants emerged victorious in UAE’s ILT20 competition and of Multan Sultans winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year, apart from coaching Trent Rockets to the title in the Men’s Hundred last year.

He also coached St Lucia Kings to reach Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finals twice. In June, Flower joined the Australian camp ahead of the World Test Championship final against India and was with the team in the recently concluded Ashes in England in a consultancy role.

Under Hesson, RCB entered playoffs thrice before being unable to get over the line against Gujarat Titans to enter the last-four stage. He was also at the helm of the RCB women’s team in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, where they finished in fifth place.”I would like to thank the RCB management, players, support staff and the fans for a journey filled with moments that I will forever cherish.”

On the other hand, Bangar was a part of the team since 2022. “I have had an incredible journey with the franchise. Working with this remarkable team and being part of the RCB has been a rewarding experience. I wish the players, the management and the entire RCB team all the best,” he commented.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
