scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants rope in MSK Prasad as strategic consultant

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, Aug 17 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer and chairman of India’s selection committee MSK Prasad has joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a strategic consultant, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced on Thursday.

Prasad served as the BCCI’s Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee from 2016 to 2020.

Besides his association with the BCCI, he has also served as the Director of Cricket Operations at the Andhra Cricket Association, where he orchestrated the establishment of state-of-the-art coaching facilities across 13 districts within the Andhra region.

“Prasad brings with him a wealth of experience and a stellar track record in cricket operations, coupled with a passion that has driven him to remarkable achievements in both national and international arenas. His journey is marked by a range of accomplishments that spans from representing the Indian national cricket team to steering the operations of prominent cricket associations; all of which will bring valuable insights and experience to our organisation,” the LSG said in a statement.

“His involvement at RPSG Sports will be instrumental in providing essential guidance across a spectrum of critical domains as Head of Talent Search, talent development and our academy business,” it added.

In the IPL 2023, LSG reached the playoffs after finishing third in the league stage with eight wins but fell to Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator.

–IANS

bc/ak

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dulquer Salmaan on working in remakes: 'Classics should be left untouched'
Next article
How cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s story inspired Saiyami Kher
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Swimming Australia facing World Aquatics expulsion over governance concerns

News

Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ teaser gives you goosebumps

News

How cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s story inspired Saiyami Kher

News

Dulquer Salmaan on working in remakes: 'Classics should be left untouched'

Technology

Death in the air: 3 pilots lost their lives within 3 days; 2 in India

News

Kamal Haasan wishes director Shankar Shanmugam on his birthday

News

Rajinikanth meets Jharkhand Guv, visits Rajrappa temple post 'Jailer' success

Sports

Shooting World Championship: India start with Men’s Air Pistol team bronze in Baku

News

Sanam collaborates with music maestro Usha Uthup

News

Vicky Kaushal was drunk during 'Ye saale dukh…' scene from 'Masaan', reveals Neeraj Ghaywan

Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid on the road, Xavi in the stands for Round 2 matches (Preview)

News

Anuraj Chahal on playing Armaan in 'Udaariyaan': It's stark contrast to my real-life persona

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Jamshedpur ride Ashley's strike for first win in league

Fashion and Lifestyle

Preity Zinta recalls fond memories of Sussanne Khan: She would make best sandwiches

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Kerala Blasters face Bengaluru FC in must-win Southern Derby

News

Timothée Chalamet also wanted to be cast in ‘Barbie’

News

Bebika Dhurve surprises Abhishek Malhan as she visits him at the hospital

Technology

Global smartphone shipments to hit decade low in 2023, Apple near top spot

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US