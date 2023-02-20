scorecardresearch
ISL: Odisha FC captain Carlos Delgado extends contract till 2024

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Spanish defender Carlos Delgado has committed his future to Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Odisha FC after signing a contract extension that keeps him at the club till 2024, the franchise announced on Monday.

“Don Carlos Stays,” wrote Odisha FC on Twitter along with the video featuring Delgado.

Delgado is a formidable centre-back who has been a rock for Odisha FC since joining the club in the 2019-2020 season. His imposing presence on the pitch, strong aerial ability, and exceptional reading of the game have made him a valuable asset to the club. It is no surprise, then, that the club was keen on extending his stay.

His contribution to Odisha FC cannot be overstated. He has significantly impacted the team’s defence and has been a leader on and off the pitch. His strength and agility have helped him win crucial tackles and headers, while his calm and composed demeanour has been an inspiration to his teammates.

As the club looks to build a team for the future, it must retain its core players. In this regard, Carlos is an essential piece of the puzzle. His experience and leadership will be invaluable to the team, especially as they aim to improve their performances in the coming seasons.

The 34-year-old has been a prominent figure in the Indian football circuit, and his presence in the league is an inspiration to young players. The extension of his contract will not only benefit Odisha FC but also the growth of Indian football as a whole.

The extension of his contract will not only benefit the team’s defence but also give them the stability and assurance they need to build a successful team.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Boost for futsal in India as Dutch legend Vic Hermans joins as consultant
High Court bans release of Hansal Mehta's 'Faraaz' in B'desh
Entertainment Today

