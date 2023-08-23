scorecardresearch
ISSF World Championship: Amanpreet stars as India pick up gold and bronze in Baku

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Amanpreet Singh won the Men’s 25m Standard Pistol competition to give India their fifth gold medal in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship (All Events) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Women’s Standard Pistol trio picked up a bronze in the team competition, to swell the country’s tally to five gold and four bronze medals.

With this, India have now moved back to the second on the medal tally behind China, who are in the lead with 24 medals, 13 of them gold.

Amanpreet shot 577 in the Men’s Standard Pistol, a clear three points ahead of silver-winning Korean Lee Gunhyeok, who shot 574. Kevin Chapon of France won bronze with the same score as Lee but with fewer inner 10s than the Korean.

The Indian team comprising Harsh Gupta (fourth with 573) and Akshay Jain (545) besides Amanpreet, however, narrowly missed a team medal, finishing fourth behind China, Germany and Korea, with a combined total of 1695.

In the Women’s 25m Standard Pistol, while Tiyana (11th with 538), Yashita Shokeen (12th with 536) and Kritika Sharma (14th with 527) failed to make it to the medal round in the individual competition, they managed to win the team bronze with a combined score of 1601. China won gold and the hosts Azerbaijan won silver.

–IANS

bsk

3
