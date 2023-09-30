scorecardresearch
'It all started with a dive', Virat Kohli receives praise from Jonty Rhodes for extraordinary fielding skills

Virat Kohli received praise from former South African maestro Jonty Rhodes for his diving skills.

'It all started with a dive', Virat Kohli receives praise from Jonty Rhodes for extraordinary fielding skills _ pic courtesy news agency

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli received praise from former South African maestro Jonty Rhodes for his diving skills. Virat Kohli tweeted a picture of him catching a ball and wrote, “Think this definitely is a hundred per cent score. What do you guys think? #PUMADive.”

The Indian cricketers’ technique really impressed Jonty, who was known for his remarkable fielding skills on the field. The South African replied, “Nice one, Virat! It all started with a dive for me too. Reminiscing some special memories. Hope you make some this year. Not against us though #PUMADive.”

As part of his reply to Virat, Jonty also posted a diving image of himself from a historic game in the year 1992.

Kohli has been in fine form recently and is currently with the Indian cricket team, preparing for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. He recently played crucial innings against Australia in the three-match ODI series and will look to score many runs in the upcoming tournament.

