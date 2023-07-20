scorecardresearch
Italy win mixed open water relay gold at swimming worlds

By Agency News Desk

Fukuoka, Japan, July 20 (IANS) Italy claimed the mixed 4x1500m open water relay title at the World Aquatics Championships here on Thursday.

Anchored by men’s 5km silver medalist Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy won the race in one hour, 10 minutes and 31.20 seconds.

Hungary finished second in 1:10:35.30, and Australia settled for bronze in 1:11:26.70.

Germany, led by women’s double gold winner Leonie Beck, finished fourth in 1:11:26.90.

Florian Wellbrock, who won both men’s 5km and 10km events, did not feature in the relay race, the final open water event at the Fukuoka worlds.

–IANS

