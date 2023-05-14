IWL 2023: Sethu Madurai FC top Group B to complete quarterfinals line-up

Ahmedabad, May 13 (IANS) Despite being held to a draw by Sports Odisha in their final preliminary league match, Sethu Madurai FC topped Group B as the quarterfinals line-up of the Indian Women’s Football League (IWL) 2023, was completed on Saturday.

Former champions Eastern Sporting rallied to beat Lords FA Kochi 3-2 as the curtain came down on Group B matches on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Group A, Kickstart FC thrashed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) football club 9-0 and Celtic Queens FC bowed out with a 2-1 win against Churchill Brothers FC.

In the quarterfinals to be played on Tuesday, Kickstart FC will take on HOPS FC, followed by matches between Sports Odisha vs Eastern Sporting Union; Sethu Madurai FC vs East Bengal and Gokulam Kerala vs Odisha FC.

On Saturday evening, Sethu Madurai FC finished on the top of Group B despite being held to a goalless draw by Sports Odisha at the TransStadia. While Sethu FC ended with 17 points, Odisha came third with 16 points. Odisha FC needed a win to climb to the top of the group but missed chances did not help their cause.

Jasoda Munda of Odisha FC was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Eastern Sporting rally to win

Former champions Eastern Sporting Union wiped off a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 against Lords FA Kochi at the Shahibaug Police Stadium.

Lords FA Kochi went 2-0 up in the first 20 minutes when Arya More scored in the 15th and 20th minutes. Chandam Anjali Devi reduced the margin in the 23rd minute. Two more goals from Heirangkhongjam Linda in the 25th minute and Lhingneilam Kipgen in the 33rd minute gave Eastern Sporting Union full points.

With this win, Eastern Sporting Union finished the group stage with 15 points from seven matches and Lords FA Kochi with three points. Lhingneilam Kipgen was declared the Player of the Match.

Kickstart score at will

Kickstart FC showed no mercy for a hapless Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) football club and scored a 9-0 victory in their concluding Group A match at the Shahibaug Police Stadium.

Having already made the quarter-finals, the Karnataka side led by five goals at the half time and pumped in four more after the change of ends. While Nepal recruit Saru Limbu and Laishram Bibicha Devi equally shared four goals, Sushmita Lepcha, Astam Oraon and Dalima Chibber scored one each. An own goal by Tanu completed CRPF’s misery as they finished with seven points.

Laishram Bibicha Devi was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Queens bow out with a 2-1 win

Celtic Queens FC finally had something to cheer about when they registered their maiden victory in their concluding Group A match at the TransStadia. Their 2-1 victory over Churchill Brothers came with goals by Aleena Tony and Mangpineng Khongsai. For the losers, Pushpa Parab was the scorer. Both Celtic Queens and Churchill are out of the tournament, having finished sixth and eighth, respectively.

Midfielder Kayenpaibam Anju Chanu was named the Player of the Match.

