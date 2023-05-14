scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IWL 2023: Sethu Madurai FC top Group B to complete quarterfinals line-up

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, May 13 (IANS) Despite being held to a draw by Sports Odisha in their final preliminary league match, Sethu Madurai FC topped Group B as the quarterfinals line-up of the Indian Women’s Football League (IWL) 2023, was completed on Saturday.

Former champions Eastern Sporting rallied to beat Lords FA Kochi 3-2 as the curtain came down on Group B matches on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Group A, Kickstart FC thrashed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) football club 9-0 and Celtic Queens FC bowed out with a 2-1 win against Churchill Brothers FC.

In the quarterfinals to be played on Tuesday, Kickstart FC will take on HOPS FC, followed by matches between Sports Odisha vs Eastern Sporting Union; Sethu Madurai FC vs East Bengal and Gokulam Kerala vs Odisha FC.

On Saturday evening, Sethu Madurai FC finished on the top of Group B despite being held to a goalless draw by Sports Odisha at the TransStadia. While Sethu FC ended with 17 points, Odisha came third with 16 points. Odisha FC needed a win to climb to the top of the group but missed chances did not help their cause.

Jasoda Munda of Odisha FC was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Eastern Sporting rally to win

Former champions Eastern Sporting Union wiped off a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 against Lords FA Kochi at the Shahibaug Police Stadium.

Lords FA Kochi went 2-0 up in the first 20 minutes when Arya More scored in the 15th and 20th minutes. Chandam Anjali Devi reduced the margin in the 23rd minute. Two more goals from Heirangkhongjam Linda in the 25th minute and Lhingneilam Kipgen in the 33rd minute gave Eastern Sporting Union full points.

With this win, Eastern Sporting Union finished the group stage with 15 points from seven matches and Lords FA Kochi with three points. Lhingneilam Kipgen was declared the Player of the Match.

Kickstart score at will

Kickstart FC showed no mercy for a hapless Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) football club and scored a 9-0 victory in their concluding Group A match at the Shahibaug Police Stadium.

Having already made the quarter-finals, the Karnataka side led by five goals at the half time and pumped in four more after the change of ends. While Nepal recruit Saru Limbu and Laishram Bibicha Devi equally shared four goals, Sushmita Lepcha, Astam Oraon and Dalima Chibber scored one each. An own goal by Tanu completed CRPF’s misery as they finished with seven points.

Laishram Bibicha Devi was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Queens bow out with a 2-1 win

Celtic Queens FC finally had something to cheer about when they registered their maiden victory in their concluding Group A match at the TransStadia. Their 2-1 victory over Churchill Brothers came with goals by Aleena Tony and Mangpineng Khongsai. For the losers, Pushpa Parab was the scorer. Both Celtic Queens and Churchill are out of the tournament, having finished sixth and eighth, respectively.

Midfielder Kayenpaibam Anju Chanu was named the Player of the Match.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Prabhsimran, bowlers help Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Prabhsimran, bowlers help Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs

Sports

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich miss ex-striker Lewandowski, says coach Tuchel

Sports

RFDL helps us identify who can train the club's first team, says BFC head coach Simon Grayson

Sports

India's Neeraj Chopra to participate in athletics meet of FBK Games 2023

Sports

Sub-jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Jharkhand to meet Haryana in final

News

Chidambaram to Kejriwal, an eclectic turnout at Raghav-Parineeti’s engagement

Sports

IPL 2023: Prabhsimran's maiden century guides Punjab Kings to 167/7 against Delhi Capitals

Sports

IPL 2023: Heinrich Klaasen fined; Amit Mishra reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct

Technology

Portal to track, recover lost mobile phones to be unveiled on May 17

Sports

Italian Open: Osorio upsets Garcia to reach pre-quarters

Sports

IPL 2023: Unruly section of Hyderabad crowd interrupts SRH-LSG match after umpiring error

Sports

IPL 2023: We have to go after the bowlers, that was Krunal's message to batters which led to Lucknow's win

Sports

IPL 2023: Mankad, Pooran, Stoinis help LSG end winless run with 7-wicket win over Hyderabad (Ld)

News

Maha cops bust sex racket in posh hotels with Bhojpuri actress-model, nab 3

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Punjab Kings

Sports

IPL 2023: Mankad, Pooran, Stoinis help LSG end winless run with seven-wicket win over Hyderabad

Technology

'Matter of concern for security of the state': SC on ISRO scientist's unauthorised association with foreign institution

Sports

Para-Badminton: Pramod Bhagat in final, Sukant Kadam in semis of Thailand International 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US