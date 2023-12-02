James Rodriguez casts doubt on Sao Paulo future

Rio De Janeiro, Dec 2 (IANS) Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez has left open the possibility of leaving Sao Paulo before Brazil’s next domestic football season amid speculation linking him to clubs in the United States, Mexico and Argentina.

The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries and poor form since joining Sao Paulo on a two year-deal in July, reports Xinhua.

In 14 matches for the Brazilian Serie A club – nine as a starter – he has scored just one goal and provided three assists.

“I don’t know what will happen in 2024. In football everything changes very quickly,” the former Real Madrid player told Globo Esporte.

“One day we are here, another day we are somewhere else. I like to talk about the present and the present is now.”

According to media reports, Rodriguez has been courted by Los Angeles Galaxy, Rayados de Monterrey and Boca Juniors, among other clubs.

Sao Paulo are currently ninth in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A standings with two match days remaining in the season.

–IANS

cs/