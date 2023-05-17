scorecardresearch
Jofra Archer worried our guys in the last series, so he's a big out for England: Allan Border

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Former Australian captain Allan Border feels that Jofra Archer being ruled out for England’s entire home summer matches will prove to be a huge blow for the side in a bid to reclaim the Ashes, set to be played from June 16 at Edgbaston.

Archer will be missing The Ashes and the rest of England’s cricketing summer after suffering a recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow, which had earlier ruled him out of Mumbai Indians’ campaign in IPL 2023.

Archer has not played a Test for England since March 2021 and made a comeback to international cricket earlier this year after dealing with elbow and back injuries for nearly two years.

“(Archer) worried our guys in the last series, so he’s a big out for England. It’s good to have that X-factor bowler, who you can bring on know he’s going to upset the opposition, doesn’t matter what the tracks are like. He’s got that raw pace that no one likes facing … you don’t find them on the shelf too often,” Border was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

Archer had made his Test debut in the 2019 Ashes in England, claiming 22 wickets at an average of 20.27, including taking six-wicket hauls in the side’s two victories in the highly-contested series.

“That’s a really, really big blow for England. He’s the one bowler who could win a series off his own back. “He’s one of those exciting bowlers that you don’t want to face, particularly in England.”

“It’s a shame he’s not in the series, because whether you’re on the Australian side or English side, you want players like that available out there playing. That’s bitterly disappointing for the series,” added former Australia all-rounder Brendon Julian.

Australia haven’t won an Ashes series in England since 2001 while the Ben Stokes-led side are looking to regain the urn for the first time since 2015. After Edgbaston hosts the first Ashes Test, the rest of the games will take place at Lord’s, Headingley, Old Trafford and The Oval.

–IANS

nr/cs

