Jr Women's Hockey League: SAI Shakti, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Raja Karan Academy win on Day 6

By Agency News Desk
New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) SAI Shakti, Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy, and Raja Karan Hockey Academy won their respective Pool games on Day 6 of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League (Phase- 1) tournament here on Monday.

The first match of the day saw SAI Shakti beat Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat 7-3 in a Pool A match. Lalrinpuii (2’), Sukhveer Kaur (3’, 19’), Nidhi (9’, 54’), Priyanka Dogra (15’), and Kanika Siwach (51’) scored to give Sai Shakti a commanding lead. The goal scorers for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat were Ekta (27’), Kirti (37’), and Khushi (48’).

The second match, also in Pool A, saw Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy beat HIM Academy 5-1. Sushila Pawar (11’, 43’, 59’) led the charge for Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy with a hat-trick, while Puri Parmar (24’) and Nandani Parmar (50’) pitched in with a goal each. The only goal for HIM Academy was scored by Sakshi (59’).

In the last match of the day in Pool A, Raja Karan Hockey Academy prevailed over Citizen Hockey XI 5-4 in a close encounter.

The goalscorers for Raja Karan Hockey Academy were captain Chanchal Verma (21’, 35’), Rashmi (26’), Neelam (39’), and Anita Devi (56’). Meanwhile, Nandini Yadav (18’, 23’, 44’) and Nasmina Talukdar (59’) scored to give Citizen Hockey XI a fighting chance but they ultimately fell short.

