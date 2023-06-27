Jr Women's hockey nationals: Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh make winning start

Rourkela (Odisha), June 27 (IANS) Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Chandigarh started their campaign with victories in their respective matches in the 13th Hockey India Junior Women’s National Championship 2023, which kicked off spectacularly at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Jammu and Kashmir 13-1 in the opening match of the tournament. Dechamma P.G. (4’, 41’, 55’, 60’) netted four goals, while Sowmya H.V. (7’, 27’, 34’) scored a hat-trick for Hockey Karnataka. Yamuna (12’, 57’), Jeevitha B.G (19’), Nisarga S.B. (31’, 33’), and Aishwarya S. Kalli (54’) were also on the scoresheet for the winning team. For Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, Gunjan Preet Kour (15’) scored a consolation goal.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered a comprehensive 25-0 win against Le Puducherry Hockey. Bhumiksha Sahu (17’, 18’, 22’, 35’, 39’, 44’, 48’) netted seven goals to end the game as top scorer, while Sonam (11’, 13’, 38’, 53’, 57’, 58’) struck six goals for the winning side.

Gurmail Kaur (11’, 12’, 18’, 50’) found the back of the net four times, while Priyanka Yadav (14’, 30’, 45’) scored a hat-trick for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Soniya Kumre (15’, 54’), Thounaojam Nirupama Devi (17’), captain Yogita Verma (55’), and Sonia Devi (59’) were also on the scoresheet for Hockey Madhya Pradesh.

The third game of the day witnessed Hockey Chandigarh beat Hockey Gujarat 16-0. Megha (5’, 5’, 22’, 23’, 24’, 38’, 51’) scored seven goals, while captain Alka (28’, 32’, 36’, 47’, 49’) netted five goals for Hockey Chandigarh. Moreover, Shivani Kumari (15’, 16’, 33’) scored a hat-trick, while Pooja (57’) also found the back of the net.

–IANS

bsk