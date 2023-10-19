Junior Santos leads Botafogo closer to Serie A title

Junior Santos scored twice as leaders Botafogo edged nearer to their first Brazilian Serie A title in 28 years with a 2-1 victory at America Mineiro. Santos gave the visitors the lead when he cut inside two defenders before curling a left-footed shot from the edge of the 18-yard box into the top right corner.

The hosts equalized through Martin Benitez, who played a slick one-two with Gonzalo Mastriani, before tucking a low finish past goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli in the 39th minute.

Botafogo restored their advantage just after halftime after smart work from Adryelson. The central defender’s pressure led to a turnover in America’s own half and the ball fell to Santos, who thumped a 20-yard effort into the top-left corner, Xinhua reports.

The result means Botafogo now has 58 points from 27 games, 12 points ahead of second-placed Bragantino, who has a game in hand.

In other fixtures on Wednesday, Paranaense won 2-1 at Gremio, Cuiaba prevailed 3-0 at Coritiba, Goias won 2-0 at home to Sao Paulo, Bahia overcame Internacional 1-0 at home, and Vasco da Gama edged to a 1-0 home victory over Fortaleza.