scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Kerala Blasters sign Montenegro defender Milos Drincic on one-year deal

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have completed the signing of Montenegro defender Milos Drincic on a one-year contract.

The 24-year-old Drincic has already amassed close to 230 appearances across the top tiers of Montenegro and Belarus.

The centre-back will wear the No. 15 jersey for Kerala Blasters FC.

“I see this as a wonderful opportunity to explore a new challenge in a different league with a great Club. There was a good feeling from the first moment I started speaking with Karolis. I am really looking forward to this new chapter of my career, and I hope to make it a memorable one. I assure you I will be giving it my all both on and off the pitch,” said Drincic after joining the club.

Drincic, who most recently turned out for Shakhter Soligorsk in Belarus, started his professional career in Montenegro with FK Iskra Danilovgrad in 2016. A string of consistent and dominant performances in the top division earned him a move to Sutjeska Niksic in 2021.

Milos experienced his first silverware that same year as he would go on to become a mainstay in the Sutjeska Niksic team that won the championship in 2022.

The young and towering Montenegrin, who has consistently competed in tournaments like UEFA Champions League & Europa Qualifiers, was part of Montenegro’s U17, U19, and U23 teams.

“Milos Drincic is exactly the profile we were looking for — fighter mentality, peak age, playing in the top European league, and great ambition to represent Kerala Blasters. There were no doubts we wanted him. Though it took some time, I’m glad we have Milos with us. I wish him to become an important part of Kerala Blasters going forward,” said Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director.

–IANS

ak/bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
CM Mamata Banerjee, AIFF chief lead clubs, fans in paying tributes to iconic Mohd Habib
This May Also Interest You
Sports

CM Mamata Banerjee, AIFF chief lead clubs, fans in paying tributes to iconic Mohd Habib

Sports

World Athletics adopts rules for Athletes’ Representatives, safeguarding players from abuse or exploitation

News

Anees Bazmee all praise for 'The Ghost of Gandhi' director at teaser launch

Sports

Taekwondo Premier League: Second division weight category competition to be held in December

Sports

Arsenal sign Spain goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford

Sports

Former India football captain Mohammed Habib dies in Hyderabad, aged 74

Technology

Mahindra unveils electric avatar of iconic Thar SUV

Sports

Mohun Bagan take on Machhindra FC in AFC Cup preliminary Round Two clash

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa, East Bengal face stern tests in final league matches

Technology

Elon Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report

News

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan share pics with Tricolour on social media

Health & Lifestyle

This is how coronaviruses jump from species to species

News

'MTV Roadies': Leeza gets voted out within 2 days by friend Piyu

Sports

SA20 season 2 to kick off on January 10 next year

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Sharath’s ton helps Mangaluru Dragons to beat Mysuru Warriors

News

Madonna to resume rehearsals for Celebrations Tour after health scare

News

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked in Pune for disrespecting Tricolour

News

Jessica Chastain is keen on a sequel to 2011 film 'The Help'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US