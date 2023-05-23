scorecardresearch
KIUG 2022: Chingakham Jetlee Singh, son of a dhaba owner, ready to shine his sword

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 23 (IANS) Fencer Chingakham Jetlee Singh, who made his way from Manipur to the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune at the age of 15, is all set to showcase his skills once again at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 slated to take place, here.

Jetlee participated in the games for the first time in Bengaluru last year and won two gold medals (individual and team).

At the age of 21, Jetlee is currently representing Guru Nanak Dev University. As a first-year student, Jetlee is practicing at ASI Pune, which is also a SAI National Centre of Excellence, these days and is confident about his good performance in the upcoming KIUG 2022, which is set to take place in Uttar Pradesh for the first time.

“I am confident about performing well in KIUG 2022. I am working hard for it,” said Jetlee in a media release.

Jetlee’s father runs a dhaba in the Imphal East district of Manipur. He was named as a TOPS Development Athlete in 2022.

Among his three siblings, Jetlee, the youngest, said, “My father runs a fast food dhaba in Imphal East district. My mother assists him in his work. My brother is searching for a job after completing his studies, and my sister is already married.”

Jetlee came to SAI ASI Pune in 2016 and has been staying there since.

“In 2014, I won a medal in a national event. A trial was organized at SAI ASI Pune the following year, in which I performed well and got selected. Since 2016, I have been practicing in Pune,” the fencer said about his journey to Pune.

Jetlee has also competed at the international level for India. Earlier this year, he participated in the Grand Prix held in Doha, and before that, he competed in the 2022 Commonwealth Championship. He won the team gold in the championship and improved his ranking with a good performance at the Grand Prix.

Asked about how he got into fencing, Jetlee said, “There is a boy named Eklavya in my village who is very good at this sport. He has won many medals. Seeing him, many children, including me, got inspired to take up this sport. When I tried it for the first time, I liked it.”

Jetlee believes that the Khelo India University Games provides an excellent platform because athletes receive world-class facilities.

“It is a good competition. Players get a good platform here. Good players participate, and the facilities are also very good. Bangalore had excellent arrangements. I am excited for my second Khelo India University Games,” he said.

The talented athlete aims to win a medal for the country in the Olympics.

“My dream is to win a gold medal for the country in the Olympics. I have targeted the 2028 Olympics for myself, and I am practicing accordingly. I will give my all to win a medal for the country,” said Jetlee.

The third edition of the Khelo India University Games will be held from May 25 to June 3 in four cities of Uttar Pradesh — Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Gorakhpur, Varanasi as well as in Delhi.

KIUG-2022 is set to witness the participation of over 4,000 athletes from various institutions across the country. Under the Under-27 category, all athletes will compete for medals in 21 different sports disciplines.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
