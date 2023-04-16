scorecardresearch
Kylian Mbappe becomes PSG's all-time Ligue 1 top scorer

By Agency News Desk

Paris, April 16 (IANS) Kylian Mbappe has become Paris Saint-Germain’s sole all-time top scorer in Ligue 1, scoring his 139th league goal in a 3-1 win over RC Lens.

The French international, who netted his 139th goal in his 169th league match since joining Paris in 2017, is now one ahead of his former teammate Edinson Cavani, who scored 138 times in 200 league games between 2013 and 2020.

Mbappe barely seemed to move out of third gear on Saturday yet still had a hand in two of PSG’s three goals. The recently named France captain now has 20 goals for the campaign, putting him one clear of Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette and LOSC Lille’s Jonathan David at the top of the Ligue 1 scoring charts of the season.

In the course of a spectacular match, PSG confirmed their status as league leader by beating second-placed RC Lens on Saturday.

–IANS

bc/cs

Entertainment Today

