Labuschagne to make captaincy debut for Queensland in Marsh Cup

Adelaide, Feb 13 (IANS) Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne is set to take on the captaincy for Queensland Bulls in their final Marsh Cup fixture against South Australia on Wednesday at Karen Rolton Oval in the absence of regular skipper Usman Khawaja, who is rested ahead of New Zealand tour.

It marks the first time Labuschagne has captained a professional team since the Queensland Under-19 side more than a decade ago.

The 29-year-old, who debuted for Queensland in 2014, will captain the side at Karen Rolton Oval where Dylan McLachlan will make his List A debut, becoming the first indigenous men’s cricket player to represent Queensland since spinner Brendan Doggett.

Queensland and South Australia, who are presently ranked fifth and sixth in the Marsh Cup ladder, are unable to advance to the final on Sunday hence the match will be the dead rubber.

As Labuschagne prepares to lead Queensland in the Marsh Cup clash, he also gears up for a Sheffield Shield fixture in Adelaide, seeking to fine-tune his game ahead of Australia’s Test tour of New Zealand.

With Khawaja likely to miss the Shield game to prioritise rest before the upcoming tour, Labuschagne’s role as a senior batter and potential leader assumes greater significance for Queensland.

The Marsh Cup’s final round will witness all six state teams vying for supremacy, with the winner of the clash between New South Wales and Victoria poised to secure the right to host the final.

Meanwhile, Western Australia aims to capitalise on the opportunity to secure a finals spot by defeating Tasmania in Hobart.

