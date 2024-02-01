Lionel Messi teams up with 'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudekis for Super Bowl ad

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Soccer great Lionel Messi will show off fancy footwork in Michelob beer’s latest Big Game commercial, which is slated to run during the CBS broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, reports ‘Variety’.

Messi is joined in the spot by ‘Ted Lasso’ actor and producer Jason Sudeikis as well as NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino. The action takes place on a beach with plenty of moves from Messi as he waits for his next glass of Michelob Ultra, adds ‘Variety’.

The three personalities got together for the first time on the set of the commercial, says Marques, but hit it off relatively quickly, says Ricardo Marques, Michelob Ultra’s vice- president of marketing.

Last year, according to ‘Variety’, the Anheuser-Busch InBev beer teamed up with Netflix to highlight ‘Full Swing’, a documentary series that follows a group of golfers across an entire PGA Tour season. In 2024, the emphasis is on football, of course, but not necessarily the American kind.

Soccer is “approaching, I believe, what is a golden era in the US,” says Marques. “There is a bigger play for us as a brand in the space of soccer and we could not make that happen without having the GOAT himself be a part of that story.” He also sees the Super Bowl ad serving as “a great kickoff” to a year that will include the Paris Olympics.

