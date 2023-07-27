scorecardresearch
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson joins Al Ettifaq

By Agency News Desk

London, July 27 (IANS) Liverpool sold club captain Jordan Henderson to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq for a fee of around 12 million pounds (15.5 million U.S. dollars) on Thursday.

The move puts an end to the 33-year-old’s 12 years at Liverpool, during which he made 492 appearances and won eight trophies, including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and World Club Cup, a Xinhua report said.

With the move, the midfielder will link up with former Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard, who is the coach at Al Ettifaq, after previously coaching Glasgow Rangers and Aston Villa.

Henderson is believed to have spoken with Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp about how much game time he could expect at Anfield this season before making his move.

With Liverpool looking to revitalize their midfield after last season’s disappointing campaign, he would have played a less important role than last year.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
