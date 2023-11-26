scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Mali advances to U17 FIFA World Cup semis

By Agency News Desk

Jakarta, Nov 26 (IANS) Mali advanced to the Under-17 FIFA World Cup semifinals after defeating Morocco 1-0, courtesy of a goal by Ibrahim Diarra in the 81st minute.

The match, held at the Manahan Stadium in Central Java Province, saw the West African country dominate possession, registering a total of 19 shots at goal compared to the North African country’s five shots, reports XInhua.

In Tuesday’s semifinal, Mali will face France, which earlier secured a victory against Uzbekistan at the same stadium, winning 1-0 through Ismail Bouneb’s second-half goal after dominating possession with 28 shots as compared to Uzbekistan’s six.

–IANS

cs/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mark Wahlberg gets up at 3:30 a.m. daily as it's his prime me time'
Next article
Barca below par again as Rayo hold them in Vallecas
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US