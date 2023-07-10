scorecardresearch
MCC suspends three members after altercation with Australian players at Lord's Long Room

By Agency News Desk

London, July 3 (IANS) Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has suspended three members following an altercation with Australian players during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

The controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow on Sunday triggered an ugly altercation between members of MCC and Australia players at the Lord’s Long Room.

Bairstow was caught moving outside the crease before the ball was dead during England’s run chase of 371 at Lord’s on day five. In a decisive moment in the Test match, wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw down the stumps at the striker’s end with Bairstow outside the crease.

Post the controversial dismissal, Stuart Broad was engaged in many heated discussions with Australia’s fielders before the lunch break. Visuals later appeared to show clashes between Usman Khawaja and David Warner and spectators in the Long Room as Australia walked off for lunch.

The MCC issued an apology after security staff was forced to intervene following a row between players and spectators.

“The Long Room is unique in world cricket and the great privilege of players passing through the Pavilion is very special. After this morning’s play, emotions were running high, and words were unfortunately exchanged with some of the Australian team, by a small number of Members.”

“We have unreservedly apologised to the Australian team and will deal with any member who has not maintained the standard we expect through our disciplinary processes,” An MCC spokesperson said.

After Australia demanded a probe into the heated incident, the MCC suspended three members who were part of the confrontation and said “they will not be permitted back to Lord’s whilst the investigation takes place and were informed of this by MCC Chief Executive, Guy Lavender”

“We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of members was completely unacceptable and whilst there was no suggestion by Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the club.

“MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we reiterate our apology to Cricket Australia,” MCC statement read.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
