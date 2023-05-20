scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Mega Khap Panchayat to be held in Hry on Sunday in support of protesting wrestlers

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The Palam Khap on Saturday expressed its disappointment over the disregard shown towards the demands of the protesting wrestlers, who are pressing for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of sexual harassment.

Surendra Solanki, the head of Palam Khap, announced that a mega Khap Panchayat will be convened at Meham, Haryana, on Sunday to amplify the movement against the ‘arbitrary’ actions of the Central government. At the panchayat, leaders from various Khaps will unveil the blueprint for the future course of the movement.

Solanki revealed that the leaders of the Khaps from across the nation had issued an ultimatum to the Central government 15 days ago at Jantar Mantar, demanding action on the wrestlers’ demands by May 20. However, the Central government has failed to take any proactive measures in response, he said.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the Central government is not prioritising the concerns of wrestlers and Khaps. The government’s arrogant stance will face consequences,” Solanki emphasized.

He also said that the government has been duly informed about the Khap Panchayat in Meham, adding that the government will be held accountable for the escalated wrestlers’ movement.

Meanwhile, as the ultimatum for the arrest of Singh, who is also a BJP MP, by the wrestlers and a 31-member committee which includes farmers and Khap leaders ended, the Delhi Police have heightened security measures at the Jantar Mantar and the border areas of Delhi, in anticipation of farmers gathering in solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.

According to the police, vehicles entering Delhi will be checked and additional pickets will be put up in the border areas.

At the protest site, a series of multi-layer barricades have been strategically put up, reinforcing the security measures.

–IANS

ssh/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Conway, Gaikwad help CSK become second team to qualify for playoffs with 77-run win over DC (ld)
Next article
Sub-jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Big wins for M.P., U.P, Jharkhand on Day 3
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sub-jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Big wins for M.P., U.P, Jharkhand on Day 3

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway, Gaikwad help CSK become second team to qualify for playoffs with 77-run win over DC (ld)

Technology

Climate change driving threat of fungal infections in humans: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Non-invasive brain imaging technique to help paralysis patients

Sports

Archery World Cup: Prathamesh wins compound individual gold; Jyothi-Ojas top mixed team event

Sports

IPL 2023: Will treat it like any other match, says Suryakumar on MI's must-win game with SRH

News

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' makers celebrate Kartik-Kiara on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' anniversary

Technology

boAt's Aman Gupta 1st Indian entrepreneur to walk red carpet at Cannes

Sports

CSK vs DC: Conway smashes 1000th maximum of IPL 2023 as sixes rain in cash-rich league

Sports

US Kids Golf India announces expansion plan, to have first overseas series in Singapore

Health & Lifestyle

New AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

Technology

LG Energy invests in Australian mining firm for lithium supply

Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: Protesting wrestlers denied entry to Arun Jaitley stadium, alleges Sakshi Malik

Sports

Nobody can cope with England, Anderson warns Australia ahead of Ashes series

Sports

IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad half-centuries propel CSK to massive 223/3 against DC

Sports

Merentiel strikes late as Boca Juniors continue recovery

Health & Lifestyle

Chronic pain more common in Americans than diabetes, depression: Study

News

From Huma Qureshi's 'Tarla' to Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2': ZEE5's 111 titles revealed

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US