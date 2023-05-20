Mega Khap Panchayat to be held in Hry on Sunday in support of protesting wrestlers

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The Palam Khap on Saturday expressed its disappointment over the disregard shown towards the demands of the protesting wrestlers, who are pressing for the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of sexual harassment.

Surendra Solanki, the head of Palam Khap, announced that a mega Khap Panchayat will be convened at Meham, Haryana, on Sunday to amplify the movement against the ‘arbitrary’ actions of the Central government. At the panchayat, leaders from various Khaps will unveil the blueprint for the future course of the movement.

Solanki revealed that the leaders of the Khaps from across the nation had issued an ultimatum to the Central government 15 days ago at Jantar Mantar, demanding action on the wrestlers’ demands by May 20. However, the Central government has failed to take any proactive measures in response, he said.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the Central government is not prioritising the concerns of wrestlers and Khaps. The government’s arrogant stance will face consequences,” Solanki emphasized.

He also said that the government has been duly informed about the Khap Panchayat in Meham, adding that the government will be held accountable for the escalated wrestlers’ movement.

Meanwhile, as the ultimatum for the arrest of Singh, who is also a BJP MP, by the wrestlers and a 31-member committee which includes farmers and Khap leaders ended, the Delhi Police have heightened security measures at the Jantar Mantar and the border areas of Delhi, in anticipation of farmers gathering in solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.

According to the police, vehicles entering Delhi will be checked and additional pickets will be put up in the border areas.

At the protest site, a series of multi-layer barricades have been strategically put up, reinforcing the security measures.

–IANS

ssh/arm