Men’s ODI WC: Tackling Afghanistan’s quality spinners on Netherlands mind ahead of crucial clash at Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 2 (IANS) Friday’s clash in the Men’s ODI World Cup will be the final game to be played at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium. Both Afghanistan and Netherlands, squaring off in the clash on Friday, will be keen to take two points and push more for a semi-final berth.

For Netherlands, according to its all-rounder Colin Ackermann, countering the Afghanistan spin threat featuring Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, along with Noor Ahmed at the bench, will be the key if they are to spring another surprise in the tournament.

“They’ve obviously got three very good spinners that have been successful in T20 cricket. The 50 over format is different. You don’t have to go after the spinners from, from ball one. So it gives us an opportunity to have a look at them to see how the conditions are playing out there.”

“I think the teams that have done well against them have kind of taken the game deep and not given them any wickets in the middle overs. But in saying that they’ve also got two or three very good seamers that are dangerous. So it’s about getting through the power play first and then combating the spin in the middle overs,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

Apart from skipper Scott Edwards, none of the Netherlands batters have amassed more than 200 runs in the ongoing World Cup, especially with the top-order failing to impress so far, with the middle-order chipping in with reasonable performances.

“We haven’t formed the foundation that we would have liked as a batting unit so far this tournament, but I suppose we have to look individually at how we’re getting out. We haven’t played the perfect game yet with the bat.”

“We know that our middle order and our lower order are very capable of scoring runs towards the back end. So, I think if we can set the game up as a top order, top 3- 4 batters. It just takes two guys to form a good partnership and we’ll set up a very good score,” added Ackermann.

He also stated that the Netherlands focus is currently making the semi-finals of this World Cup instead of securing a qualification for 2025 Champions Trophy or thinking of facing teams like England and India.

“I don’t think any teams knew about it before we started. But we are here at a World Cup, we’re not playing the Champions Trophy. We first need to compete at this tournament before we look at the Champions Trophy.”

“The focus is semifinal for us. We know that if we win our next three games, we’ll make the semifinal. That is our focus at this stage. We’re not interested in what’s happening in two years’ time. We’ve got a game to win tomorrow.”

“Every game is a must-win for us now. We are well aware of that. We can’t look too far ahead into the England and India games yet. So, all our focus is and preparation is to win in this game first and foremost before we approach any other game this tournament,” concluded Ackermann.

