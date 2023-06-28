scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men's Player Rankings: Sikandar Raza, Pooran make big gains after impressive show at ODI WC Qualifiers

By Agency News Desk

Dubai, June 28 (IANS) Following their impressive performances in the group stage of the Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, all-rounder Sikandar Raza and West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran have made big gains in the latest men’s player rankings for the format.

Raza jumped seven places to 27th position in the batting rankings, released on Wednesday, following three powerful innings in the Qualifiers at home. The 37-year-old opened the campaign with a sizzling 102 not out against Netherlands, and followed it up with 68 against the West Indies and 48 against the USA.

With his off-spin, Raza is also among the top six wicket-takers at the Qualifier with eight scalps. The dazzling form with both bat and ball has resulted in Raza climbing two spots to third in the ODI all-rounder Rankings, only behind Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi in first and second place respectively.

On the other hand, Pooran has jumped 13 places to be ranked 19th in the ODI batting rankings following two centuries for West Indies at the Qualifier.

The left-handed batter was the second-highest scorer during the group stage with 296 runs, including 115 against Nepal and 104 not out against the Netherlands before it went in vain due to the Super Over defeat.

Pooran has also thundered the most sixes in the group stage with 15, and now looms as a crucial element for the West Indies’ hopes of snatching a spot at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards’ three fifties from three innings has resulted in him jumping 24 places to 40th position in the ODI batting rankings, while the tournament’s current top run-scorer, Zimbabwe veteran Sean Williams, climbs 10 spots to 43rd place.

Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, also the leading wicket-taker in the group stage of the Qualifier with 18 scalps from four matches, has risen two spots to 24th in the ODI Bowling Rankings.

Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava, who has equal second-most wickets at the tournament so far with 10 scalps, has jumped 27 spots to equal 32nd place in the ODI bowling rankings. There are no changes to the top 10 of the ODI batting or bowling rankings, with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood retaining their top spots.

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Tum Kya Mile Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
Next article
After police complaint, Vijay's song ‘Naa Ready’ from ‘Leo’ gets a smoking disclaimer added
This May Also Interest You
News

After police complaint, Vijay's song ‘Naa Ready’ from ‘Leo’ gets a smoking disclaimer added

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Tum Kya Mile Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Technology

Diagnosed cases of atrial fibrillation to reach 15.64 mn in 2032: Report

Technology

Samsung to begin 2nm chip-making process in 2025 for smartphones

Sports

Asian Kabaddi Championship: India beat Japan 62-17 to continue unbeaten run

Technology

Software firm New Relic lays off over 200 employees

News

'Tum Kya Mile' a homage to my guru Yash Chopra, says Karan Johar

Technology

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): Perfect blend of style & functionality

Technology

Agri-tech VC firm Omnivore raises Rs 1,230 cr in 1st close of third fund

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets emotional while talking about her brother Sheezan Khan

News

Misha Collins had hoped to further explore Harvey Dent in ‘Gotham Knights’ after it got scrapped

Sports

Women's Ashes: Danielle Gibson gets maiden England T20I call-up, Issy Wong returns

Technology

Google 'killed' plans for AR glasses: Report

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve hurl abuses at each other

Technology

Xiaomi India, EDII launches Skillpreneurship Learning Centres for youth empowerment

Sports

Grand Chess Tour heads to Zagreb for SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz

Technology

Nothing announces pre-order date for Phone (2), starting Thursday

News

Alec Baldwin spotted walking without cane for the first time since hip surgery

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US