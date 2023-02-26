scorecardresearch
Mumbai Indians continue training ahead of inaugural season of Women's Premier League

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) The second day of the team camp of Mumbai Indians, which began on Saturday, ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) was full of intense training and team bonding session, said the team mentor and bowling coach Jhulan Goswami.

“When we come to the ground, no one’s a legend. It’s about focusing on our work. The manner in which the girls put in the effort today, the way they were on the field as a team, the communication, we tried to connect with them as well.”

“There was a lot of fun, lot of fun activities were going on, so it was good, On a second-day intensity level is so high, It was a good experience,” said Jhulan in a release issued by the franchise.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Indians said through their social media accounts that India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has joined the team camp. Mumbai Indians will play the first match of the inaugural season of WPL on March 4 against Gujarat Giants at the D Y Patil Stadium.

Some of the most prominent names in the side are England vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt and India’s fast-bowling all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar alongside New Zealand’s leg-spin all-rounder Amelia Kerr and West Indies captain Hayley Matthews.

Apart from Jhulan, Mumbai’s coaching team for the WPL comprises Charlotte Edwards (head coach), Devieka Palshikaar (batting coach) and Lydia Greenway (fielding coach), while Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya is the team manager.

Through Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, who own five-time champion team Mumbai Indians in the IPL, MI Cape Town in SA20 and MI Emirates in ILT20, won the rights to operate a WPL team through the second-highest bid of INR 912.99 crores.

Mumbai Indians squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque and Humairaa Kazi

–IANS

nr/bsk

