scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

My father said 'Test has the real challenges': Ishan Kishan recalls moment of his maiden Test call-up

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Young wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan, who was given his maiden call-up to the Test team for the first two matches against Australia, has recalled the moment when he revealed this news to his father.

Speaking of his maiden Test call-up and excitement to play red-ball cricket in a conversation with Shubhman Gill, Kishan revealed that when he broke the news of his Test call, his father said, “Test has the real challenges. You have to work hard like this”.

“I am very happy. Whenever I was doing well in white-ball cricket my father used to say that Test cricket is the real deal. He says that Test has the real challenges, it tests the skills of batters and it is a big thing to play Test cricket,” Ishan revealed in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) on Twitter.

“I am very happy to make it to the Test team, because people perceive it as the real game. I will try hard to do well. I called home and told them the news. My dad was hyped up and told me to work hard like this,” he added.

Last month, the 24-year-old entered the record books after scoring a scintillating 210 off 131 deliveries against Bangladesh and paved his way to the illustrious list of double centurions in ODI cricket that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman. His knock was also the fastest double-century in ODI cricket.

India will play four-match Test series against Australia at home, with the first Test scheduled to take place in Nagpur from February 9, followed by three-match ODI series, starting from March 17.

–IANS

bc/cs

Previous article
We should not put too much pressure on Suryakumar, says Yusuf Pathan
Next article
Ministry of IT creating one consolidated view on skill games for all ministries, states
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ministry of IT creating one consolidated view on skill games for all ministries, states

Sports

We should not put too much pressure on Suryakumar, says Yusuf Pathan

Sports

Aus Open: Andy Murray holds off Matteo Berrettini in five-set thriller

News

NTR Jr chills with Team India cricketers, wishes them good luck

News

Margot Robbie risks wardrobe malfunction at 'Babylon' Sydney premiere

Technology

Goldman Sachs lays off 3,000 staff after calling them for '7.30 a.m. business meetings'

Sports

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of 3-match ODI series vs NZ

Technology

Google working on Apple's AirTag competitor

News

'Cinema Marte Dum Tak' brings forth stories of Indian pulp movie industry

News

'Dear Ishq' trailer promises dramatic romance of an author and an editor

Technology

Google Translate rolls out support for 33 new offline languages

News

'Avrodh' actor Umar Sharif gets candid about working in 'Kuttey'

News

Rihanna 'loves being a mom' and is 'obsessed' with her 8-month-old

Sports

SA20: Magala is the most impressive bowler of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, says Venkatapathy Raju

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a glittering gown

Technology

New Nokia tablet with 10.3-inch display launches in India

News

‘We used to giggle and shy away from sex education class,’ says Rakul Preet Singh

News

'Dahaad' becomes first Indian series to screen at Berlinale

Sports

India Open: Momota oust in opener; Carolina Marin prevails in women's singles

Technology

JGU establishes India's 1st research centre for G20 studies

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US