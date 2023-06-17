scorecardresearch
National Shotgun Selection Trials: Kynan, Manisha on top in Trap trials

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Olympian Kynan Chenai took the sole lead in Men’s Trap even as local favourite Manisha Keer went into pole position in the women’s competition, at the end of Day Two of the qualification event in the 4th National Selection Trials (Shotgun), at M.P. State Shooting Academy range in Bhopal on Saturday.

Kynan, after scoring a perfect 50 in two rounds on Friday, missed two birds in the two rounds conducted on Saturday, the same as overnight joint leader Bhowneesh Mendiratta. He took the lead on account of a perfect 25 finish in his fourth round whereas Bhowneesh had scores of 24 each on the day.

Manisha shot rounds of 22 and 24 in women’s Trap, to lead the field with a score of 90, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Saturday.

Both the fields come back on Sunday for the fifth and final qualification round before the top six make it to the final.

In the Men’s Trap, the likes of Prithviraj Tondaiman, Shardul Vihan and Lakshay Sheoran are presently inside the top six with former world champion Manavjit Sandhu also in contention. He is currently placed eighth with a score of 94.

In Women’s Trap, Rajeshwari Kumari is second with 89, with the likes of Shagun Chowdhary and Sabeera Haris also in contention for finishing in top six.

The scores of these trials will go a long way towards booking places in Indian teams for key upcoming tournaments like the World Championships and the Asian Games, among others.

