scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Nitu Ghanghas: New poster girl of Indian boxing

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) With a flourishing career in the youth category, the 22-year-old Nitu Ghanghas is one of the quickest boxers in her category. On Saturday, she scripted history as the Haryana girl won the gold medal for India at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship, here.

Below is her profile:

Nitu (48 kg)

Date of Birth: 19-10-2000

Place of Birth: Bhiwani, Haryana

Style: Southpaw

Dynamic and instrumental inside the ring, the Haryana pugilist marked her arrival by winning the gold medal at the World Youth Boxing Championships in Guwahati in 2017. She showed her prowess on the big stage once more by winning the gold medal at the World Youth Boxing Championships in Budapest in 2018.

Coming from a conservative family, there was little scope that she could enter the world of sports. But her father had other plans: he wanted her to become a boxer.

However, Nitu’s father Jai Bhagwan had to go against the wishes of the entire family to make that happen; he also had to take leave from his office (a Chandigarh Vidhan Sabha employee) for three long years. It meant that the family went through a severe financial crisis. That only prompted Nitu to put her heart and soul into boxing and emerge a winner.

She slowly rose through the ranks at the district level until she caught the eye of renowned boxing coach Jagdish Singh, the tough taskmaster who helped Vijender Singh win the Beijing Olympic bronze medal.

Nitu’s skills and techniques were quickly honed and she went on to represent the State and won her first Nationals in 2015. Since then, she has never looked back.

In 2022, she won the gold medal at Strandja Memorial tournament before finishing in the quarter-finals of World Championships in Turkey in May. She dominated all her bouts and won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

On Saturday, she won a gold medal at the 2023 IBA World Boxing Championship in Delhi.

Achievements:

2023: Gold at World Championships, Delhi

2022: Gold at Commonwealth Games, Birmingham

2022: Gold at Strandja Memorial tournament, Bulgaria

2021: Gold at Senior National Championship, Bhopal

2018: Youth Women World Championships, Budapest, Hungary: Gold

2018: Golden Glove of Vojvodina Youth Men & Women Boxing Tournament; Serbia: Gold

2018: Youth Women Nationals; Rohtak: Gold

2018: Asian Youth Championships; Bangkok: Gold

2017: Women’s Youth World Boxing Championships; Guwahati: Gold

2017: Balkan Youth International Boxing Championship; Sofia, Bulgaria: Gold

2016: Youth Women Nationals: Bronze

–IANS

cs/ak

Previous article
Boeing Starliner's 1st crewed mission delayed till May: NASA
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Boeing Starliner's 1st crewed mission delayed till May: NASA

News

Smriti Irani was called to work a day after suffering miscarriage

Sports

Women's World Boxing Championships: India's Nitu Ghanghas clinches gold

Sports

India could play three ODIs in June, two extra T20Is on West Indies tour: Report

Sports

WPL 2023: Every player has done something to get Delhi into a match-winning position, says Alice Capsey

Health & Lifestyle

UK to send experiments on child brain tumours, muscle ageing to space

Health & Lifestyle

New nasal spray effective against XBB, other Covid variants

Health & Lifestyle

Over 2,200 non-faculty posts lying vacant at AIIMS Patna: Parl panel

News

Kate Winslet self-identifies as water person in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' BTS video

News

Post Malone's 'Circles' songwriting lawsuit settled minutes before trial

Sports

Injured Bairstow ruled out of IPL 2023, Punjab Kings name Matthew Short as replacement

Sports

IPL 2023: Coach Sanjay Bangar advises new RCB players to take up next step in their careers

News

Home-cooked food is Bhaweeka Chaudhary's mantra for staying fit

Health & Lifestyle

Keep close watch on evolving etiologies: Centre issues advisory on Covid

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign Tajikistan defender Alisher Kholmurodov

News

Rajamouli's son Karthikeya pens lengthy note on first anniversary of 'RRR'

News

Nushrratt, Soha 'jump in joy' as they wrap up shooting for 'Chhorii 2'

Sports

IPL 2023: Quite like Impact Player rule; actually thought it brought a little intrigue, says Mike Hesson

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US