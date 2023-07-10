scorecardresearch
One month to go: Preparations in full swing for Asian Champions Trophy

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) With exactly a month to go for the highly-anticipated Asian Champions Trophy, preparations are in top gear at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai.

The iconic stadium which hosted the Men’s Asia Cup in 2007, which India won, is undergoing a major renovation ahead of the prestigious event.

The 8000 plus capacity stadium, which was built in 1995, is getting brand-new turf, which will be unveiled later this month. Apart from the main pitch, it now has a new half-court turf that can host the fast-paced five-a-side game in the future. There are several upgrades too that are being made to the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, which has witnessed several domestic and international matches in the past, with the Tamil Nadu government leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the tournament meets international standards.

The players’ dressing rooms, operational area, rooms for match officials as well as floodlights are receiving a face-lift to meet the FIH standards.

Expressing his delight over international hockey returning to Chennai after nearly 16 years, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “I feel nostalgic as hockey is returning to Chennai. Incidentally, in 2007 I led the Indian Team at Asia Cup 2007 and it was a memorable outing for us, beating South Korea 7-2 in the Final. It was raining during the Final and yet people stayed on to cheer us,” recalled the hockey legend.

He further expressed his gratitude to Tamil Nadu Government for their enthusiasm and support to host the prestigious event. “I am very grateful for the support Tamil Nadu Government has extended. Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is very proactive and has taken a keen interest in developing the infrastructure for this tournament. Hockey India is also consciously making an effort to take domestic and international events to different states so that hockey infrastructure gets a face-lift.”

Echoing the President’s views, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said, “With just a month left for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, the excitement is gathering steam. Hockey India officials along with the support of the Tamil Nadu government are working round-the-clock to ensure everything is in order for a successful event. Competitive hockey going to different states is not only great for the hockey ecosystem and developing international standard infrastructure but it also gives people a chance to enjoy the sport.”

Hockey India treasurer Sekar J Manoharan, who is also heading the State Member Unit in Tamil Nadu, lauded the government’s support. “Though Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium has hosted many hockey events in the past, it was important to ensure that the facilities were apt to conduct a major international tournament. Tamil Nadu Government has really gone all-out to give this iconic stadium a new look. With the officials in Hockey India having tremendous experience in hosting international events, we received the right inputs in stadium upgradation work and we are delighted to see the outcome. The Tamil Nadu Government along with Hockey India look forward to welcoming the participating teams and fans of hockey to experience a memorable event,” Manoharan stated.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
