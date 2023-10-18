Pakistan edges Cambodia for 1st win in FIFA World Cup qualifier

Islamabad, Oct 18 (IANS) Pakistan beat Cambodia 1-0 to register their first win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers here.

Harun Hamid scored the winning goal for Pakistan in the 67th minute at the Jinnah Sports Stadium, reports Xinhua.

According to the Pakistan Football Federation, it is the first time that Pakistan has won a FIFA World Cup qualifying round match.

The first leg between the two sides in Cambodia earlier this month ended in a goalless draw.

Pakistan will play against Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan in Group G in the second round of the qualifiers.

–IANS

cs