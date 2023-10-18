scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Pakistan edges Cambodia for 1st win in FIFA World Cup qualifier

By Agency News Desk

Islamabad, Oct 18 (IANS) Pakistan beat Cambodia 1-0 to register their first win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers here.

Harun Hamid scored the winning goal for Pakistan in the 67th minute at the Jinnah Sports Stadium, reports Xinhua.

According to the Pakistan Football Federation, it is the first time that Pakistan has won a FIFA World Cup qualifying round match.

The first leg between the two sides in Cambodia earlier this month ended in a goalless draw.

Pakistan will play against Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan in Group G in the second round of the qualifiers.

–IANS

cs

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Noted Malayalam actor Kundara Johny dies at 71
Next article
Soteldo sparkles as Venezuela routs 10-man Chile
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US