Palestinian flags displayed during Pakistan-Bangladesh ODI in Kolkata

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) Four spectators who came to the Eden Gardens to witness the Pakistan-Bangladesh match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday evening were taken away by security personnel from the stadium after they displayed Palestinian flags as an expression of solidarity towards Palestine in the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

The four persons, as per state police sources, were detailed from two different locations at the spectators’ gallery of Eden Gardens, after they were noticed displaying Palestinian flags.

While two persons were detained from near Entry Gate number 6 to the Gallery, two were detained from the Block D of the stadium gallery.

City police sources said that they were detained and taken away from the stadium in anticipation that their actions might create tension during the crucial match.

As per the latest information available that the four persons have been taken to and detained at the nearby Maidan Police Station for questioning.

However, the police are yet to disclose the identity or nationality of the four persons.

