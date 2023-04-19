scorecardresearch
Para-Badminton Rankings: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam become world No 1 in men's doubles category

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Ace India para-shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam, who won the gold medal at the recently concluded Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023, became the world No 1 in the men’s doubles category in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) ranking released on Wednesday.

The duo of Pramod and Sukant, who has been playing together for the past eight months in the men’s doubles SL 3- SL 4 category, has won the gold medal in the last three tournaments.

They secured gold medals in Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023, Spanish Para-Badminton International 2023 and also the Thailand Para Badminton Tournament 2022.

“I am really happy to be World No 1 again with Sukant Kadam. Both me and Sukant have put in a lot of effort and have been working hard to reach where we have reached. This is just the start, and we are looking to build upon what we have achieved and reach for more glory and medals for India,” said Padma Shri Awardee Pramod, in a media release.

“The hard work has paid off and this is just the beginning. We plan to continue our great form into the upcoming tournaments. Becoming World, No 1 will motivate us to work harder and double our efforts in practice. There are a few more areas where we need to work, and the focus will be on those,” said Sukant.

The duo will be now preparing for upcoming tournaments like Thailand Para-Badminton International 2023 and Bahrain Para-Badminton International 2023 to name a few.

–IANS

ak/

Entertainment Today

