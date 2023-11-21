PCB appoint Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as men's team bowling coaches

Lahore, Nov 21 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday appointed former players Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as fast bowling and spin bowling coaches, respectively, for the men’s national team.

The newly-appointed bowling coaches’ inaugural assignments include the Test series against Australia scheduled from December 14, 2023 to January 7, 2024 and the T20I series against New Zealand from January 12 to 21, 2024, PCB said in a statement.

Following the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 debacle, the PCB has replaced the whole management and coaching staff of the team with Mohammad Hafeez taking over as team director, Wahab Riaz as chief selector while Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi were appointed as Test and T20 captains.

Gul, who represented Pakistan in 47 Tests and 130 ODIs between 2003 and 2016, previously served as the bowling coach for the men’s team during the T20I series against Afghanistan, and the subsequent series against New Zealand at home.

He has also been the bowling coach for Quetta Gladiators in the last Pakistan Super League (PSL) season and Afghanistan’s bowling coach in the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2022.

“I am pleased to join as the bowling coach of Pakistan team and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf. Having had previous working experience with the men’s side, I will bring my coaching expertise with the aim of elevating Pakistan’s bowling prowess to new heights,” said Gul.

Former world no. 1 ODI bowler Ajmal, who represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 113 ODIs, and 64 T20Is, picking up 447 wickets across the three formats, also served as the spin bowling coach with the PSL franchise Islamabad United.

“I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity provided by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf to serve as the spin bowling coach. I am delighted to contribute to the development of spin bowling talent within the Pakistan national team. I believe my career and coaching experience will help enhance the spin bowling arsenal of the team,” said Ajmal.

