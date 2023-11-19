scorecardresearch
Pitch invader wearing 'Free Palestine' T-shirt hugs Kohli

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (IANS) A security lapse was witnessed during the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Sunday when a person wearing a T-shirt with ‘Free Palestine’ written on it entered the ground.

Fourteen overs into the innings with India batting, the youth unexpectedly invaded the pitch and embraced Virat Kohli. The security forces, including the Crime Branch of Ahmedabad, swiftly intervened, apprehending and removing the intruder from the stadium.

Following the incident, the individual, identifying himself as John from Australia, was taken to the Chandkheda police station. While in custody, he spoke to the media, stating that his primary motive was to meet Kohli and expressing his support for Palestine.

On another note, Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India, backed the Men in Blue, hailing them as the top contenders to lift the World Cup.

He was seen in the stadium cheering the home team with shouts of “Go, India!”

In a display of camaraderie, Garcetti also engaged in a game of cricket with the members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team and participated in a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony.

–IANS

