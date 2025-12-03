Nicole Kidman Says She Felt “Safe and Loved” Filming Practical Magic 2

Nicole Kidman is opening up about her experience filming Practical Magic 2, and her words have instantly warmed the hearts of fans who have cherished the original film for decades. Kidman shared that being back on set with Sandra Bullock and the rest of the cast felt like returning to a place where she was deeply understood, cherished and protected.

The actress said she felt “very safe and loved” throughout the shoot, adding that the bond between the women on set has only grown stronger with time. “I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I feel protected and loved. It was very safe,” she shared, making it clear that the magic behind the scenes is just as real as the one on screen.

Practical Magic has always held a special place in pop culture. The story of the Owens sisters, their family curse and their fierce, unbreakable bond became a touchstone for fans who saw empowerment, sisterhood and healing wrapped in a beautifully emotional narrative. So the confirmation that its sequel carries the same energy and love is already giving fans hope for something special.

Kidman’s comments also hint at an atmosphere of comfort and trust on the set, which can make all the difference when bringing beloved characters back to life after so many years. Working once again with Sandra Bullock has been described as natural and grounding, with the two slipping back into their dynamic effortlessly.

With Practical Magic 2 being one of the most anticipated sequels of the decade, Nicole Kidman’s assurance that the experience was warm, safe and creatively fulfilling is a sign that the heart of the original is intact. Fans can expect a story built not only on supernatural charm but also on deep emotional connection and the kind of on-screen chemistry that comes from real off-screen love.