PKL 10: Our fans helped us end our losing streak, says Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (IANS) The Telugu Titans captain Pawan Sehrawat has hailed the role played by fellow raider Omkar Patil and local fans in helping his team register an emphatic 49-32 victory over the U.P. Yoddhas in a Season 10 match of the Pro Kabaddi League.

With this win at home, the Telugu Titans ended their seven-match losing streak on Saturday.

Speaking about the victory, Telugu Titans’ captain Pawan Sehrawat said, “We needed another raider to support me and we had that in Omkar Patil against U.P. Yoddhas. It’s imperative for two raiders to do well for the team. When another raider is doing well, then I can also play freely and confidently.”

The skipper said that the team will take confidence from this match. “It was a great win for us but we could’ve won a lot more matches this season. We’ll certainly take confidence from this game and go into our next match against the Haryana Steelers with a better mindset.”

Sehrawat further added, “Haryana Steelers’ defence unit has been playing well consistently this season. It’s not going to be easy to pick up raid points against them. However, we’ll take confidence from the fact that we have defeated them earlier in the season.”

He also said that the Telugu Titans played a huge hand in the team’s victory over the Yoddhas, “The Telugu Titans fans have certainly helped us win this game. They have continued to support us even though we’ve not been up to the mark this season. I get a huge boost when I hear our fans cheer for me before every raid.”

The Telugu Titans will be next in action when they take on Haryana Steelers on Monday.

–IANS

bsk/