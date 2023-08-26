scorecardresearch
PM Modi hails Indian women's blind cricket team for winning gold in IBSA World Games

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian women’s blind cricket team for winning a historic maiden gold medal in the International Blind Sports Association (IBSA) World Games in Birmingham.

“Kudos to the Indian women’s blind cricket team for winning the Gold at the IBSA World Games! A monumental achievement that exemplifies the indomitable spirit and talent of our sportswomen. India beams with pride!” PM Modi wrote in his tweet on Saturday.

The Indian women’s blind cricket team scripted history as it won a gold medal after defeating Australia in the rain-curtailed final on the back of their scintillating show.

India restricted Australia to 114/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the revised target of 42 in the fourth over.

The Women In Blue remained undefeated, winning all their league games as blind cricket made its debut in the International Blind SportsAssociation (IBSA) World Games.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
