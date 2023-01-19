scorecardresearch
Politician shouldn't be allowed to occupy WFI chief's post: Mahavir Phogat

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Dronacharya awardee coach Mahavir Phogat on Thursday came out in support of protesting wrestlers and suggested that a political person should not be allowed to occupy the post of president in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), rather “a good deserving grappler or athlete should take over”.

Mahavir’s comments came a day after several wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, protested at the Jantar Mantar against the functioning of the WFI and its president.

On Wednesday, Vinesh Phogat alleged that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and a few other coaches at national camps in Lucknow sexually harassed female wrestlers.

“I feel that a corrupt person should not continue the post. Rather a good deserving wrestler or athlete should come and lead, not a political person,” Mahavir — father of former wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat — told reporters, here.

“I got to know through women wrestlers that he used to give dirty looks to them, threaten them that he will end their career, which is shameful and shocking at the same time. All these girls have faced a lot. I request the government to take strict action and support the wrestlers,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the meeting between the Sports ministry officials and the delegation of four wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh and Sakshi Malik failed to yield results as protesting grapplers were not satisfied with the response.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur is likely to meet around eight protesting wrestlers at his residence at 2200 hrs.

–IANS

cs/ak

