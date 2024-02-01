scorecardresearch
HomeWorldSports

Premier League: Spurs record epic turnaround 3-2 win over Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur completed an epic second-half turnaround to beat Brentford 3-2 and leapfrog Aston Villa into fourth place in the Premier League table.

By Agency News Desk
Spurs record epic turnaround 3-2 win over Brentford
Spurs record epic turnaround 3-2 win over Brentford_pic courtesy news agency

London, Feb 1 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur completed an epic second-half turnaround to beat Brentford 3-2 and leapfrog Aston Villa into fourth place in the Premier League table.

Trailing 1-0 at the break to Neal Maupay’s goal, a blistering start to the second half saw Spurs hit three quickfire goals to overturn a half-time deficit and pave the way for an important victory.

Brentford went ahead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after 12 minutes through Neal Maupay and Spurs trailed at the break after a frustrating first half, but three goals in nine minutes early in the second period – from Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison – changed the complexion of the game.

Brentford pulled one back through Ivan Toney in the 67th minute but Spurs held firm to pick up maximum points and move into the top four of the Premier League.

Spurs move on to 43 points, level with Aston Villa but above them on goals scored. Brentford are 15th, with 22 points, four above the relegation zone.

–IANS

bc/

Previous article
Travis Barker reveals tattoo of baby son
Next article
Musk's Tesla sued for hazardous waste handling in US
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US