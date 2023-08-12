scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Punjab FC sign French midfielder Madih Talal

By Agency News Desk

Mohali, Aug 12 (IANS) Punjab FC on Saturday announced the signing of French midfielder Madih Talal for the 2023-24 season.

The 25-year-old midfielder joins Punjab FC after helping his former club AE Kifisia FC earn promotion to the Greece Super League for the first time in the club’s history.

Speaking about the signing, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “We are happy to have such an exciting and young player among us. Talal brings in plenty of dynamism in our midfield and will massively help the team with his attacking prowess. We look forward to seeing him in action and we are confident he will play a vital role in the upcoming season.”

The Paris born midfielder Talal started his career with Angers SCO Reserves team in France and then moved to Amiens SC before joining Entente SSG for the 2018-19 season where he scored nine goals.

He then went on to play for Las Rozas CF in Spain, Red Star FC and US Avranches in France before joining AE Kifisia FC in Greece.

During the last season, the attacking midfielder, who’s known for his playmaking skills, played a key role in his former team’s historical progress into the first division of Greek football.

Talal becomes the fourth foreigner in Punjab FC’s roster and will be a key member of Staikos’s team for the season ahead.

–IANS

ak/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Malaysia seeks $2 million in damages from pop band 1975 for protesting their LGBTQ laws
Next article
Stephen Amell joins WGA, SAG-AFTRA strikes weeks after criticising them
This May Also Interest You
News

Badshah: 'At home, no one cares about who I am'

Technology

Microsoft's Copilot AI to assist field workers in their jobs

News

Stephen Amell joins WGA, SAG-AFTRA strikes weeks after criticising them

News

Malaysia seeks $2 million in damages from pop band 1975 for protesting their LGBTQ laws

Sports

Canadian Open: Rybakina outlasts Kasatkina in marathon quarter-finals

News

Mona Singh on 'Made In Heaven': Working with the biggest directors in the industry was always on my wish list

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Ayushman Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur to be seen on finale

Health & Lifestyle

Outdoor air pollution increases non-lung cancer risk: Study

Sports

Domestic cricket: Dhruv Shorey moves to Vidarbha from Delhi, Nitish Rana applies for NOC

Fashion & Lifestyle

Madonna wishes son Rocco Ritchie a happy b'day as he turns 23

Sports

England captain Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich on four-year deal

News

Abhishek Bachchan reveals he was ‘kabab mai haddi’ in Sonali Bendre-Goldie Behl love story

Technology

ADIF hails Delhi HC decision, says ‘it is significant blow to Google’

News

'Jailer' surpasses Rs 100 crore on opening with lifetime gross estimated to be over Rs 500 crore

Sports

Canadian Open: Tommy Paul upsets Alcaraz, ends 14-match winning streak

News

Lizzo slams rumours of split with boyfriend Myke Wright amid ongoing lawsuit

Lyrics

OMG 2 – Ho Tayyar Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi

Sports

Bangladesh announce squad for Asia Cup; Tanzid, Shamim get maiden ODI call-ups

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US