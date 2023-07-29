scorecardresearch
Punjab Football Club sign three exciting talents ahead of 2023-24 domestic season

By Agency News Desk

Mohali, July 29 (IANS) Punjab Football Club, owned by RoundGlass Sports, have signed three exciting talents -– midfielders Leon Augustine and Prasanth K. Mohan, and defender Melroy Assisi — for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Leon and Prasanth come with Indian Super League (ISL) experience as they are signed from Bengaluru FC and Chennayin FC respectively, Punjab FC announced in a release on Saturday. Melroy has been picked from another I-League side, Rajasthan United FC.

The 26-year-old Prasanth K. Mohan has graduated from the AIFF Elite Academy and was signed by Kerala Blasters FC in the ISL. The winger remained with the Kerala side for five years before shifting to Chennaiyin FC for the 2022-23 season. He featured 15 times for the Chennai side, registering a goal and an assist during the last season. He has signed a one-year contract with Punjab FC.

Leon Augustine joins the club after spending his entire career with Bengaluru FC. The 24-year-old winger joined Bengaluru FC in the 2017-18 season and debuted for it in the 2018 AFC Cup. He has played a total of 40 matches for the club, scoring six times. Leon has signed a two-year contract with the club.

The 24-year-old Melroy Assisi has signed up for Punjab FC from I-League side Rajasthan United FC on a three-year deal.

The centre-back was one of the standout performers for Rajasthan in the last couple of seasons. The Dubai-born defender has previously played for the youth side of Chennaiyin FC before joining Rajasthan United FC. Melroy has signed for three years with the club.

Speaking about the new signings, the Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “We are happy to welcome these young and talented players to the Club. It is an added advantage that they come with the experience of playing at the top level. We are confident that they’ll prove to be a vital part of Punjab FC’s future as we move towards bigger goals as a Club.”

Agency News Desk
