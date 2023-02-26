scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

PVL: Ahmedabad Defenders pick thrilling win over Kochi Blue Spikers

By News Bureau

Kochi, Feb 26 (IANS) Ahmedabad Defenders came from behind to pick up a stunning 15-5, 11-15, 9-15, 15-12, 15-14 win over the Kochi Blue Spikers in the second season of the Prime Volleyball League on Sunday at the Regional Sports Centre, here.

Nandagopal was named the player of the match.

Ahmedabad got their middle firing from the very first moment as skipper Muthusamy Appavu set up LM Manoj. Manoj’s two-man block line along with Nandagopal showcased Ahmedabad’s defensive prowess.

Erin’s dangerous play from the service line gave the home crowd a ray of hope. But Manoj kept blocking Shubham Chaudhary and the Defenders took control. Nandagopal and Angamuthu started leading Ahmedabad’s attack, and Kochi faced a lapse in communication, leading to unforced errors.

With Ahmedabad reading Shubham well, the Spikers sent Geroge Antony and Jibin Sebastian to the court and Kochi’s attacks improved. The presence of the duo also opened up Erin to be more aggressive with his spikes and Kochi found a way back.

Serve errors from Ahmedabad did not help their cause. Abhinav started leading Kochi’s block line and they put a halt to Danial and Angamuthu. There was a real change in energy with Jibin controlling Kochi’s middle and Erin leading attacks from the service line, and Kochi took control of the match.

Angamuthu started going cross-court with Muthusamy setting him up wide and high and Ahmedabad began getting back to life. Manoj and Santhosh kept finding ways to make blocks and Ahmedabad pushed the match to the fifth set.

As George and Jibin started getting more of the ball, Kochi soared. Muthusamy switched position to lead the block line and the Defenders found an opening. Danial came to life and made monster blocks, while Angamuthu shut down the doors on Kochi with a spike as Ahmedabad picked another win to confirm playoffs spot.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Australia win record-extending sixth Women's T20 World Cup title, beat South Africa by 19 runs
Next article
AIFF president, secretary general meet top brass of Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Telangana medico succumbs, five days after suicide bid over harassment

Sports

I-League: Clinical Real Kashmir pick up full points in Imphal

Sports

Taking Santosh Trophy to Riyadh will do a world of good, says six-time winner Manas Bhattacharya

Sports

India finish Strandja Memorial International Boxing with 8 medals (Ld)

Sports

AIFF president, secretary general meet top brass of Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid

Sports

Australia win record-extending sixth Women's T20 World Cup title, beat South Africa by 19 runs

Sports

German Chancellor interacts with RCB team in Bengaluru

Sports

Max Purcell crowned Bengaluru Open 2023 champion

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 pandemic a result of lab leak: US agency

News

Sandhya Shetty underlines importance of women's empowerment, rights

Sports

Hockey India Senior Women National: MP beat Maharashtra to win title

Fashion and Lifestyle

Randeep Hooda attends real-life inspector Avinash’s daughter’s wedding, says it was, ‘surreal’

Sports

Spanish Para-Badminton: Pramod, Sukant win gold in men's doubles

Sports

Shubhankar, Ahlawat best Indians at tied 13th in Indian Open

News

Sandhya Mridul unveils her character in 'Taj: Divided by Blood'

News

Akshay Kumar says it’s 100% his fault

Health & Lifestyle

Daily use of weed can raise heart disease risk

Fashion & Lifestyle

Brad Pitt goes on dinner date with rumoured girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Paris

Sports

Golfer Siem survives tense finish at Indian Open to end a long winless wait

Sports

Sweeping regularly is not the answer to playing good spin bowling, says Ian Chappell

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US