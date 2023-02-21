scorecardresearch
Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

By News Bureau

Madrid, Feb 21 (IANS) Real Madrid legend Amancio Amaro died on Tuesday morning at the age of 83, the club confirmed.

Amancio scored 155 goals in 471 appearances for the club and formed part of a team that won nine La Liga titles, the European Cup and three Copas del Rey before hanging up his boots in 1976, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Born on 16 October 1939 in La Coruna, he arrived at Real Madrid from Deportivo (la Coruna), where he had just topped the scoring charts in the Second Division. Amancio went on to become the connection between the team that won the first five European Cups and the Real Madrid yeye. (team of the 1960’s),” explained the Real Madrid website.

“One of the best wingers in world football, he was quick, with great dribbling ability and scored key goals,” continued the website.

The winger played 42 times for Spain and was part of the side that won the 1964 European Championship and was an honorary President at Real Madrid.

After retiring from playing, Amancio coached Real Madrid’s B-team which won the Spanish Second Division in 1984 and produced club legends, such as Emilio Butragueno, Manolo Sanchis and Michel Gonzalez.

“I owe you everything. Only one other person has believed in me as much as you and that was my father,” Michel wrote on ‘Twitter’ in a homage to the man who had been his mentor.”

–IANS

cs

