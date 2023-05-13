scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

RFDL helps us identify who can train the club's first team, says BFC head coach Simon Grayson

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Bengaluru FC head coach Simon Grayson hailed the Reliance Foundation Developmental League (RFDL) as an ideal opportunity for coaches to assess players who can make it to the senior squads of their respective clubs.

The finals of the second season of the RFDL will be held at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The Blues made it to the upcoming title-winning clash of RFDL after defeating ATK Mohun Bagan in a tense penalty shootout on Thursday.

Huidrom Thoi Singh, Bengaluru’s 19-year-old midfielder, got on the scoresheet in the semifinal and has been making waves in the tournament so far. He smashed a hat-trick in the National Group Stage against FC Goa as well and has hit the ground running in the National Championship straightaway as well. Interestingly, Thoi trained and travelled with the Bengaluru senior squad in the previous season of the Indian Super League (ISL) as well.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for younger players to get more game-time, more experience, working with good coaches, playing competitive matches. It gives opportunities to some of the younger players in the I-League teams, and state football association (SFA) clubs to test themselves along with the ISL clubs and also to some of the younger players who are thriving and striving to be professional players in the ISL over the coming years,” Grayson was quoted as saying by the organisers in a release on the eve of the RFDL final.

Bengaluru’s young forward Sivasakhti Narayanan scored six goals and notched three assists in the team’s run to the final of ISL 2022-23. He won the ISL Emerging Player of the Year Award and the player was actually a part of the BFC squad that won the inaugural season of the RFDL last year.

Grayson cited his example, along with that of defender Naorem Roshan Singh and Namgyal Bhutia to encourage players to make the move up to the first team by showcasing their skills and proving their mettle in the RFDL.

“With the RFDL, it is also an opportunity for the head coach to see maybe who we can bring through the ranks, train with the first team, and give them some experience. In the last few years at BFC, we have seen Sivasakhti Narayanan, Naorem Roshan Singh and Namgyal Bhutia come through the league into the first-team squad and then star in the ISL,” Grayson signed off.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India's Neeraj Chopra to participate in athletics meet of FBK Games 2023
This May Also Interest You
Sports

India's Neeraj Chopra to participate in athletics meet of FBK Games 2023

Sports

Sub-jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Jharkhand to meet Haryana in final

News

Chidambaram to Kejriwal, an eclectic turnout at Raghav-Parineeti’s engagement

Sports

IPL 2023: Prabhsimran's maiden century guides Punjab Kings to 167/7 against Delhi Capitals

Sports

IPL 2023: Heinrich Klaasen fined; Amit Mishra reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct

Technology

Portal to track, recover lost mobile phones to be unveiled on May 17

Sports

Italian Open: Osorio upsets Garcia to reach pre-quarters

Sports

IPL 2023: Unruly section of Hyderabad crowd interrupts SRH-LSG match after umpiring error

Sports

IPL 2023: We have to go after the bowlers, that was Krunal's message to batters which led to Lucknow's win

Sports

IPL 2023: Mankad, Pooran, Stoinis help LSG end winless run with 7-wicket win over Hyderabad (Ld)

News

Maha cops bust sex racket in posh hotels with Bhojpuri actress-model, nab 3

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Punjab Kings

Sports

IPL 2023: Mankad, Pooran, Stoinis help LSG end winless run with seven-wicket win over Hyderabad

Technology

'Matter of concern for security of the state': SC on ISRO scientist's unauthorised association with foreign institution

Sports

Para-Badminton: Pramod Bhagat in final, Sukant Kadam in semis of Thailand International 2023

News

Hiba Nawab reveals her inspiration behind her part in ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’

Health & Lifestyle

Gujarat's 'Sweet Tooth' fuels alarming rise in diabetes cases

News

Jayati Bhatia joins the cast of TV family drama 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US