scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Santosh Trophy: Punjab, Karnataka seal Riyadh spots, defending champions Kerala knocked out

By News Bureau

Bhubaneshwar, Feb 19 (IANS) Punjab and Karnataka sealed their spots in the semifinals of the 76th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, to be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

The two teams had started the day at the top two spots on the table, and despite some hiccups, finished the day in the same position.

The day ended on a disappointing note for defending champions Kerala. The day also ended in a blaze of glory, as Kerala kept going right until the dying seconds of the game. Punjab qualified for the semis despite being held 1-1, with first-half goals keeping both teams tied.

Karnataka also clinched their spot in the semis after holding Odisha 2-2, coming back from 1-2 down thanks to a goal by Shajan Franklin in the 50th minute.

In the third match of the day, Maharashtra defeated Goa 2-0 with Himanshu Patil scoring both goals, in the 5th and 89th minutes.

The focus was on the match between Kerala and Punjab. Kerala went into the game with the knowledge that only a win would take them through.

As it was though, the expertise of Nijo Gilbert, the tireless running of Mohamed Salim and the superb crossing by Arjun V. was dispelled by the resolute duo of Gurtej Singh and Rajat Kumar.

Their breakthrough came via a brilliant move that spanned the length of the pitch, before Vishak Mohanan broke clear from a sliding Gurtej to cut back and score from a tight angle, albeit inside the six-yard box.

The jubilation it provoked was understandable. For the next ten minutes, in fact, despite trailing by a goal Punjab were also going through, because Karnataka were losing to hosts Odisha.

No one told them that though and breaking through on a counterattack after Bhupinder Singh won the ball in midfield, Punjab got the equaliser to shock Kerala again. It was somewhat against the run of play and the two teams went into the break level.

In the second half, PB Ramesh brought on the experienced G. Sanju to replace Belgin and his composure at the back began to tell.

Kerala had multiple chances to score, with Harpreet Singh making multiple crucial saves, and Rajat clearing off the line twice to ensure they did not concede. In the end, as the clo’k ticked away, Kerala’s desperation grew, and yet the goal did not arrive, the defending champions missing out on a berth to Riyadh.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders look to end Calicut Heroes' unbeaten run
Next article
Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies squeeze past Pakistan in thriller
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies squeeze past Pakistan in thriller

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders look to end Calicut Heroes' unbeaten run

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders top table with 5-0 win over Chennai Blitz

Health & Lifestyle

Roald Dahl publisher removes word 'fat' from 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' for 'inclusion'

Health & Lifestyle

US Senate team visit Jaipur Foot centre

News

'Die Hard 2', 'Face/Off' cinematographer Oliver Wood dies at 80

Sports

2nd Test: Perhaps some guys went away from their methods, says Pat Cummins on batting collapse

Sports

Sr Women's hockey nationals: Odisha, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, M.P win league matches

News

Karisma Kapoor learnt to speak Bengali, rolled cigarettes for her part in 'Brown'

News

DGA Awards: 'The Daniels' take home top prize, 'Euphoria' honoured with Best Drama Series

Sports

U-21 women's hockey league: SAI, Pritam Siwach teams win big on opening day

Sports

PVL 2023: Kolkata Thunderbolts seek to regain upper hand against Mumbai Meteors

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab Speaker calls meeting on 'exorbitant rates of medicines'

News

Judd Apatow roasts Tom Cruise over CGI, scientology at DGA Awards

Sports

IND v AUS: Rohit to miss first ODI; Unadkat returns after nine years, Jadeja too is back (Ld)

Sports

'I am disappointed and shell-shocked': Allan Border slams Australia's panicky batting in the second Test

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: India's moon lander clears key tests successfully

Sports

Bengaluru Open: India's Sasikumar, Prajnesh win, reach final qualifying round

Sports

WFI's Oversight Committee clears 27 wrestlers for 2nd Ranking Series

Sports

Reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record in Idaho

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US