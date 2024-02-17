HomeWorldSports

Serie A: Gremio sign Argentina winger Pavon

By Agency News Desk

Rio de Janeiro, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Gremio have announced the signing of Argentine winger Cristian Pavon from their Brazilian Serie A rivals Atletico Mineiro.

The 28-year-old will be tied to the Porto Alegre outfit until December 2026 after Atletico accepted a transfer fee reportedly worth 3.5 million euros, Xinhua reported

“Cristian Pavon is already in Porto Alegre, has undergone a medical examination and signed a definitive contract with the Tricolor for three seasons,” read a statement on Gremio’s official website on Friday.

Pavon made 72 appearances for Atletico Mineiro and scored 12 goals following his 2022 move from Boca Juniors.

He has been capped 11 times for Argentina’s national team in a career that has also included spells at LA Galaxy, Colon and Talleres.

–IANS

Previous article
Shark Tank India 3: ‘Orbo’ AI seals deal of Rs 1 cr with Vineeta Singh
Next article
WPL 2024: With aims clearly in sight, Shweta Sehrawat eager to capitalize on dream-like run
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US