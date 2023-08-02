scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Shardul gets very limited credit for the way he bowls: Aakash Chopra

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) India’s batting unit impressed collectively, helping the visitors to a huge 200-run win over the West Indies in the 3rd and series-deciding ODI at Trinidad on Tuesday.

The openers Ishan Kishan (77 runs, 64b, 8×4, 3×6) and Shubman Gill (85 runs, 92b, 11×4) put on 143 in only 19.4 overs before stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya (70 not out, 52b, 4×4, 5×6) and Sanju Samson (51 runs, 41b, 2×4, 4×6) helped India set the hosts a challenging 352-run target.

Thereafter, the West Indies struggled to find any momentum, and paceman Shardul Thakur took 4/37 in 6.3 overs as Shai Hope’s side were bowled out for only 151 in 35.3 overs. The other pace bowler Mukesh Kumar returned with figures of 3/30 while spinner Kuldeep Yadav took 2/25.

JioCinema expert Aakash Chopra was impressed with Thakur’s performance, saying: “In the previous match itself, Shardul took three wickets. He gets very limited credit for the way he bowls. I am trying to figure out how he takes so many wickets and why he is expensive, both things going hand-in-hand.”

Among Indian bowlers, Thakur has the most number of wickets in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup. In the 32 games that he has played, he has taken 48 wickets, two more than Kuldeep Yadav, in the same number of matches. “If you are taking three wickets, the economy shouldn’t be much to worry about because 300 is going to be there as a target. He doesn’t give more than 6 runs per over, must be 6.1-6.2. The number of balls he bowls, the chances of him getting a wicket are very bright,” explained Chopra.

The former India opener then added: “We say it’s wicket-taking luck, but if you closely observe Shardul, the reason why he has the wicket-taking luck is because he bowls in those areas and he has a lot of belief. If you ever ask him how good are you? He would answer: ‘equal to Dennis Lillee!’. That’s the confidence he has, and I love him for that.”

–IANS

cs

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
He had some pointers which really helped me: Hardik credits Kohli for impressive show in 3rd ODI
Next article
Musk's X corp sues anti-hate firm over ‘improperly’ accessing Twitter data
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung launches 110-inch Micro LED TV in India

News

Akshay Oberoi on his 'Fighter' role: I grew up watching 'Top Gun', never thought I'd essay a pilot

Sports

Bilawal Bhutto-led panel to hold meeting decide on Pakistan's ODI WC participation: Report

News

WGA strikers finally agree to a negotiation date with studios and streamers

News

Abhinav Shukla reacts to Rubina Dilaik’s pregnancy rumors

Technology

Tinder to launch 'high-end' membership, product refresh this fall

Technology

Microsoft rolls out spatial audio on Teams for desktop

News

Zendaya mourns ‘Euphoria’ co-actor Angus Cloud’s death

Technology

Lost decade to India's Techade, telecom sector has come of age: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

News

Ashutosh Gowariker ‘stunned, shocked’ on learning about ‘Lagaan’ art director’s death

News

Shehnaaz Gill gifts her brother Shehbaz Badesha a luxury car

News

Lakshmi Manchu is captivated by Rohit Shetty's cop films

News

Lizzo accused of sexual harassment and weight-shaming

Sports

'Some days we play like the best team and some days we just get steamrolled', says Sahi Hope after series loss against India

Technology

Planet Labs to lay off 10% of workforce amid restructuring

News

Kylie Jenner got 'dumped' by Timothee Chalamet after 7 months of dating

News

Beyonce pays tribute to fan who died after being stabbed for 'voguing' to her song

Technology

Musk's X corp sues anti-hate firm over ‘improperly’ accessing Twitter data

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US